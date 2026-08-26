Meta to pay $18 billion in landmark settlement over social media addiction claims 

Facebook boss Mark Zuckerberg

Meta Platforms has agreed to a historic settlement with dozens of states, bringing a high-stakes federal trial to a close over allegations that its platforms fueled a youth mental health crisis. The social media giant agreed to pay up to $18 billion (approximately GH¢201.5 billion) and overhaul key features on Facebook and Instagram. The sweeping agreement addresses years of litigation spearheaded by state attorneys general who accused the tech company of prioritising engagement over the safety of young users.

Financial Terms and Structure of the Payout

The financial penalty stands as one of the largest ever levied against a technology company. Meta will initially pay approximately $12 billion (approximately GH¢134.3 billion), with the total payout reaching up to $18 billion (approximately GH¢201.5 billion) depending on the participation of industry peers. A portion of the funds hinges on whether competing platforms adopt similar safety standards.

The agreement includes a payment of approximately $18 billion (approximately GH¢201.5 billion), which can be used to fund youth online safety initiatives, among other state priorities, Meta said in a statement. The full value of Meta's payout depends on whether other social media companies also settle with the states and agree to financial penalties and product changes. Meta will initially pay about $12 billion (approximately GH¢134.3 billion). It will pay an additional $5 billion (approximately GH¢56.0 billion) if Snap, TikTok and YouTube also settle with the states and agree to financial penalties and product changes.

Allegations and Legal Defense

The litigation centered on claims that Meta deliberately engineered its products to be addictive to minors, violating federal privacy and consumer protection laws. Meta maintained that it has built robust safety tools for young users, while plaintiffs argued the company knowingly exposed children to harm.

The court filing says that the company denies the allegations against it and that it has no liability to the plaintiffs, which are a collection of 29 states. Meta, meanwhile, maintained a position that the states were cherry-picking certain features and ignoring the safety tools it has built for young users, including teen accounts, which automatically go private, in addition to other tools like time-limit reminders, parental supervision capabilities and restrictions on who can contact teens and what content they can see.

Mandatory Product Overhauls and Safety Measures

The settlement forces immediate and fundamental shifts in how teenagers experience Facebook and Instagram. Meta agreed to implement strict daily usage limits, nighttime usage blocks, and changes to algorithmic feeds.

As part of the deal, Meta commits to establishing daily limits and blocks on nighttime use for teenage users, as well as enhanced age assurance measures to prevent children from accessing the platform or age restricted content available on the platform, the court filing also says. Under the settlement, teen accounts would default to a setting that limits cumulative use across both Facebook and Instagram to two hours per day.

The company said teens would need a parent's permission to disable the two-hour limit. Meta also agreed to hide the likes on teens' posts by default and to block what it called extreme makeup filters. The company said teens will also be able to choose a non-algorithmic feed — one that isn't personalised by our recommendation systems — as their default. Teen users will also be able to disable autoplay video. The settlement also requires the company to create additional tools to help parents and guardians to protect their children online.

Industry-Wide Implications and Calls for Competitor Action

State leaders hailed the agreement as a crucial turning point for youth online safety. Simultaneously, Meta urged rival platforms to implement parallel restrictions to create a uniform industry standard.

The focus of this case was to protect our kids: stopping notifications and alerts at night and when they are in school, encouraging them to take breaks from social media, and protecting them against harmful features, said Colorado's attorney general, Phil Weiser, in a statement. Meta has agreed to make massive transformations that will reduce the risk of harm from its platforms — and will do it within months, said California Attorney General Rob Bonta.

This is a monumental public health victory for young people in D.C. and across the country, and the safety features Meta is required to install will fundamentally and immediately change how young people use Instagram and Facebook, said Brian Schwalb, the attorney general of the District of Columbia.

Legal experts noted that the agreement reflects mounting pressure on social media corporations. Meta wouldn't settle unless it sees the writing on the wall and feels really exposed, said Nora Freeman Engstrom, a law professor at Stanford University. Stuart Benjamin, a professor at Duke School of Law, added that for Meta, the cost of maintaining infinite scroll, auto-play, filters, etc., is just too big a risk for the company, and they have concluded that they've just got to end that risk one way or another.

To address competitive fairness, Meta emphasised that industry peers must act. Because teens move fluidly across dozens of apps, we need an industry-wide solution, said Meta's chief legal officer, C.J. Mahoney. We therefore call on our industry peers, TikTok and YouTube, to implement this new framework right away. The framework we've negotiated will empower parents to easily manage how their children access our platforms, Mahoney added.

As legal scrutiny intensifies across the global technology sector, the long-term efficacy of this landmark agreement will ultimately depend on rigorous judicial enforcement and broader cross-industry participation. Whether these structural changes succeed in permanently altering the digital landscape for minors remains a defining test for both regulators and tech executives alike.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.