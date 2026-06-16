Mfantsipim SHS final-year student commits suicide

A cloud of grief has descended over the Mfantsipim School community following the death of a 17-year-old final-year student whose body was discovered in an uncompleted building in Cape Coast.

The deceased, Emmanuel Arthur, a candidate preparing to sit this year's West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), was found at Ola North, a residential community within the Cape Coast metropolis, after a report was made to the police by a carpenter working near the structure.

The Central Regional Police Command confirmed the incident in a statement, indicating that officers were dispatched to the scene on June 11, 2026, following information about a body found in the abandoned building.

Upon arrival, investigators conducted a thorough examination of the area and recovered several personal effects believed to belong to the deceased. Among the items found were a black backpack containing academic materials, including a Geography Paper One mock examination paper bearing Emmanuel Arthur's name, two mobile phones, an Android device and a basic mobile handset, as well as other personal belongings.

The discoveries prompted police investigators to contact authorities at Mfantsipim School, who subsequently confirmed that the deceased was indeed a final-year student of the institution.

Family members were later informed of the tragic development and invited to assist with identification procedures.

According to police sources, the body had been at the location for some time and was in an advanced state of decomposition when it was discovered. Following an examination by a pathologist at the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital, the remains were released to the family for burial.

As part of public health and safety measures, the uncompleted building where the body was found was fumigated after the recovery operation.

Police investigations have since concluded that the student died by suicide.

However, investigators say they have yet to establish the factors or circumstances that may have led to the incident.

While the immediate cause of death has been established, authorities say inquiries remain ongoing to determine what may have preceded the tragedy.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.