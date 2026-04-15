Military deployed to Walewale Municipal Assembly after NDC youth protest

Audio By Carbonatix
Armed military personnel have been deployed to the Walewale Municipal Assembly following tensions sparked by a protest involving a group of National Democratic Congress (NDC) youth.
The development comes after the youth stormed the Assembly's premises on Tuesday and forcibly locked the office of the Municipal Coordinating Director, bringing administrative activities to a halt.
The protesters expressed dissatisfaction with the work of the Director, accusing him of incompetence, interference in the affairs of the NDC party, and sabotaging development in the municipality.
The incident prompted the Director to move the performance of his duties to his official residence under armed police guard.
Military personnel arrived at the Assembly on Wednesday afternoon following reports from authorities and successfully removed the blockades, restoring access to the office.
The soldiers described the actions of the protesters as unlawful, citing violations of the Public Order Act.
The military also issued a stern warning to the protesters, cautioning against any attempts to repeat the act.
They indicated that any further disruptions would be met with a coordinated security operation in the municipality, and individuals involved would be arrested and prosecuted.
Calm has since been restored at the Assembly, although the security presence remains heightened to prevent any recurrence.
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