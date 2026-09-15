Minority withholds participation in SA evacuation briefing until GH¢50m records are released

Samuel Abu Jinapor, MP for Damongo and former Minister for Mines

The Minority Caucus on Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee says it will boycott a closed-door meeting on the evacuation of Ghanaians from South Africa unless government provides a full breakdown of the GH¢50 million spent on the exercise.

The meeting, scheduled for Wednesday, September 16, is expected to provide Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa with an opportunity to brief the committee on the evacuation.

But the Minority says it will not participate because the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has yet to provide documents detailing how the money was spent.

In a statement signed by Damongo MP and Ranking Member of the Foreign Affairs Committee, Samuel Abdulai Jinapor, the Minority said it supported the evacuation because of the threat posed by xenophobic attacks in South Africa.

“From the outset, the Minority supported Government’s decision to evacuate Ghanaian citizens whose safety and welfare had been threatened by the unfortunate xenophobic attacks in South Africa.”

It added that such support did not remove government’s obligation to account for public funds used in the exercise.

“That support, however, cannot dispense with the equally important obligation of Government to account fully and transparently for the expenditure of public funds.”

The Minority said it submitted a request under the Right to Information Act on August 17, seeking detailed information on the cost and financing of the evacuation.

The request, received by the Foreign Affairs Ministry on August 25, sought expenditure details and supporting records covering flights, transportation, accommodation, feeding, medical services, reintegration payments and procurement.

The Minority also requested information on the sources of funding and the identities and contributions of private partners involved in the exercise.

According to the statement, the Foreign Affairs Minister announced on September 7 that almost GH¢50 million had been spent on the evacuation and reintegration of 1,964 Ghanaians.

However, the Minority says it has not yet received the itemised account and supporting documentation required to verify the expenditure.

“To date, however, the Ministry has not furnished the Minority with the itemised account and supporting documentation requested under the Right to Information Act, 2019 (Act 989), to enable Parliament and the public to ascertain how these funds were actually expended.”

The Caucus says it therefore does not consider it appropriate to attend a closed-door meeting on the matter while its formal request remains outstanding.

“Accordingly, the Minority Caucus on the Foreign Affairs Committee of Parliament will not participate in the closed-door meeting scheduled for Wednesday, 16th September 2026, unless and until the Ministry provides the itemised account and supporting records requested.”

The Minority has consequently renewed its demand for full disclosure of the evacuation expenditure.

“We therefore reiterate our call on the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to make full disclosure of the expenditure relating to the evacuation exercise.”

It said it would continue to demand transparency and accountability in the use of taxpayers’ funds.

“The Minority will remain resolute in the discharge of its constitutional and parliamentary responsibility to demand transparency and accountability in the use of taxpayers’ funds.”

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