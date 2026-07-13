Miracles Aboagye arrest: Failure to protect public funds can attract criminal liability – Amaliba

Audio By Carbonatix
Former Director of Legal Affairs of the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC), Abraham Amaliba, says public officials can be held criminally liable for failing to safeguard state resources, even if they did not personally benefit from the alleged loss of public funds.
Speaking on Joy FM's Top Story in relation to the arrest of former Executive Secretary of the Inter-Ministerial Coordinating Committee on Decentralisation (IMCCoD), Dennis Edward Aboagye, popularly known as Miracles, Mr Amaliba said accountability in public office extends beyond direct personal enrichment.
Mr Amaliba explained that criminal liability in financial crime cases may arise from negligence or failure to protect public funds entrusted to an official.
“The investigating authorities are the ones who conducted the investigation, so they will be in a position to establish his personal liability.
“It doesn't necessarily need to be your personal liability. It can also be your culpability. If you fail to hold the public purse as an officer of the state or to protect it, that could be a matter that you will be asked to answer.”
His comments come amid public debate over the arrest of Mr Aboagye by the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), with the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) describing the arrest as politically motivated.
However, Mr Amaliba rejected that characterisation, arguing that public officials are accountable for their stewardship and should expect to answer questions over the management of state resources where necessary.
He maintained that the determination of criminal responsibility ultimately rests on the evidence gathered by investigators and the findings of the courts.
READ ALSO: Miracles Aboagye’s arrest is about accountability, not politics – Amaliba
Latest Stories
-
What Is Wrong with Us? The children are not failing us. They are following us.
25 minutes
-
US judge voids Donald Trump’s $1.8bn settlement with IRS that gave him immunity from tax audits
27 minutes
-
10 years of Pokémon Go and the millions still trying to catch ’em all
38 minutes
-
California leads lawsuit to block Paramount Warner Bros mega merger
49 minutes
-
EU announces restrictions on trading Sudanese gold
58 minutes
-
Four giants. One crown. The World Cup reaches its defining moment.
2 hours
-
YouTube still recommending eating disorder videos to teens, research finds
6 hours
-
Trump reinstates Iran port blockade and vows 20% charge on cargo passing through Hormuz
7 hours
-
National Chief Imam mourns Yaa Naa Abukari II, hails him as a symbol of unity and integrity
7 hours
-
Ghana Medical Trust Fund reviews Cape Coast Teaching Hospital partnership to deliver better care
7 hours
-
Lawra Assembly pledges urgent renovation of traditional council office following GH₵130,000 logistics donation
7 hours
-
Ghana declares first Child Labour-Free Zones in Ashanti, Western North with JICA support
7 hours
-
Classroom tears to boardroom fears: One technique that saves both
7 hours
-
Queenmother completes Upper West tour to promote shea conservation, women’s economic empowerment
7 hours
-
Miracles Aboagye arrest: ‘Bail terms cruel and oppressive’ – Atta Akyea slams EOCO
7 hours