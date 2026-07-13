Current appointees should take a cue from Miracles Aboagye’s case – Amaliba

Audio By Carbonatix
Former Director of Legal Affairs of the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC), Abraham Amaliba, has urged current government appointees to learn from the ongoing investigation involving former Executive Secretary of the Inter-Ministerial Coordinating Committee on Decentralisation (IMCCoD), Dennis Edward Aboagye, popularly known as Miracles.
He stressed that every public office holder will one day be required to account for their stewardship.
Speaking on Joy FM's Top Story on Monday, July 13, Mr Amaliba said the investigation should serve as a reminder to incumbent officials that occupying public office comes with responsibility and accountability.
According to him, those currently serving in government should ensure they manage public resources prudently to avoid facing similar investigations after leaving office.
“Those who are in government now should know that when we leave office, similar things can happen. Whilst you are in office now, you should take a cue from what is happening and ensure that you do your things in such a way that when you leave office, you will not be called to account," he said.
He maintained that investigative agencies are mandated to pursue allegations of financial misconduct involving public funds regardless of who is in power.
According to him, officials who fail to protect the public purse or misappropriate state resources should expect to face investigations after leaving office.
“If you misappropriate funds or refuse to protect the public purse, they will come after you. And if they come after you, you don't need to be crying because you wanted to occupy office, and once you occupy that office, you'll be asked to account for your stewardship.”
Mr Amaliba's comments come amid public debate over the arrest of Dennis Miracles Aboagye by the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), which the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) has described as politically motivated.
Meanwhile, the NPP has warned that appointees of the NDC government could face scrutiny if the party returns to power in 2028.
Speaking on July 13, General Secretary Justin Kodua Frimpong criticised the arrest of former government communicator Dennis Miracles Aboagye by EOCO, describing it as an intimidation tactic and an attempt to divert attention from national issues.
He insisted the NPP would regain power in 2028 and cautioned current government appointees to remember that "power is transient," adding that they should be prepared to "bring their own charge sheets" if political fortunes reverse.
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