NDC appointees should be worried when tables turn in 2028 – NPP warns over Miracles Aboagye arrest

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has warned that appointees of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) government should be prepared to face consequences if political fortunes change in 2028.

The party’s General Secretary, Justin Kodua Frimpong, addressing the press on Monday, July 13, issued the warning while criticising the arrest of former government communicator Dennis Miracles Aboagye by the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO).

According to Mr Kodua, the arrest is part of attempts by the government to divert public attention from issues of national concern.

Mr Kodua maintained that the NPP remains a strong and resilient party and would return to power in 2028.

"The New Patriotic Party is a strong party. They have very resilient men. They have men who will not be coerced by all these tactics of intimidation. And I can assure you that we shall bounce back in 2028. But when the tables turn, appointees of this government should be very worried," he cautioned.

He added: “And appointees of this government, after December 2024, we will ask them to prepare their own charge sheets and bring them to us, if that is the direction we choose to go.”

Mr Kodua reiterated that political power is temporary and urged those currently in office to remember that circumstances can change. “Power is transient. Remember that.”

His comments follow the arrest of Mr Aboagye over allegations of misappropriation involving about GH¢55 million.

Mr Kodua questioned the circumstances surrounding the arrest, claiming that Mr Aboagye had remained in custody without interrogation since Saturday.

“As it stands now, the interrogation has not started. From Saturday that he was detained up to today, there has not been any interrogation.

“What was the purpose, what was the need of keeping him in custody from Saturday to today? What are they seeking to achieve?”

Mr Kodua also accused the government of conducting what he described as a “court of public trial” by making allegations against individuals before cases are determined in court.

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