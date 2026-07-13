Dennis Miracles Aboagye, others under investigation over alleged GH¢55m public funds diversion – EOCO

The Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) has explained the arrest of former Executive Secretary of the Inter-Ministerial Coordinating Committee on Decentralisation (IMCCoD), Dennis Edward Aboagye, popularly known as Miracles, saying he is under investigation over the alleged misappropriation and diversion of approximately GH¢55 million in public funds.

In a press statement issued on Monday, 13 July, EOCO said Mr Aboagye, together with the former Accountant of IMCCoD, Gerald Appiah, and other unnamed persons, are being investigated in connection with alleged financial and procurement-related irregularities at the Secretariat.

According to the anti-graft agency, the investigations followed a petition submitted by the current Executive Secretary of IMCCoD requesting further investigations into a forensic audit covering the period between 1 August 2022 and 2 February 2025.

EOCO said the investigations, which began last year after an initial forensic audit, concern the "suspected misappropriation, misapplication, diversion and theft of public funds amounting to about GH¢55 million."

The Office said Mr Aboagye, Mr Appiah and others are being investigated for several suspected offences, including conspiracy to steal and stealing, using public office for profit, causing financial loss to the State, dissipation of public funds, defrauding by false pretences, money laundering and other suspected offences.

EOCO further disclosed that Mr Appiah has voluntarily begun refunding funds linked to the alleged offences.

"EOCO notes that Gerald Appiah has voluntarily begun refunding (returning the loot) of funds connected to the crimes under investigation. These recoveries do not, by themselves, conclude the investigative process, neither does it absolve any suspect of any crime," the statement said.

The Office explained that recent developments in the investigations prompted it to move ahead with Mr Aboagye's arrest.

"Following significant new findings last week relating to suspected fraud and theft involving Mr Dennis Aboagye... EOCO initiated an operational plan to effect his arrest this week," it stated.

EOCO said it had placed Mr Aboagye on a Stop Order a week earlier to prevent any travel that could impede the investigations, but was unaware that he had already travelled outside Ghana.

It said officers of the Ghana Immigration Service executed the Stop Order upon his arrival at the Kotoka International Airport on Saturday night and handed him over to EOCO on Sunday morning.

According to the statement, Mr Aboagye subsequently accompanied investigators on a search on Sunday, with the operation expected to continue.

The Office also sought to assure the public that the rights of the suspects would be respected throughout the process.

"EOCO further confirms that Mr Aboagye will be granted bail in accordance with the Constitution and the laws of Ghana. Likewise, Mr Gerald Appiah is expected to complete his bail conditions today and will be released while investigations continue," it said.

EOCO added that it remains committed to conducting the investigations "professionally, impartially and strictly within the law", while respecting the constitutional rights of all persons under investigation as it pursues its mandate to investigate economic and organised crime and recover public assets.

Background

Mr Aboagye's arrest became the subject of intense political debate over the weekend after the General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Justin Kodua Frimpong, alleged in a Facebook post that the former IMCCoD Executive Secretary had been arrested by EOCO at the Kotoka International Airport and initially denied access to his lawyers.

The NPP subsequently demanded his immediate release or arraignment before a competent court, describing the arrest as politically motivated. Other leading opposition figures, including Akuapem North MP Sammi Awuku, also criticised the development, arguing that opposition voices were increasingly being intimidated.

However, EOCO's latest statement maintains that the arrest forms part of an ongoing criminal investigation into alleged financial and procurement-related offences at IMCCoD and is unrelated to Mr Aboagye's recent declaration of his intention to contest for the position of National Communications Director of the New Patriotic Party. The Office says investigations are continuing and that further updates will be provided when appropriate.

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