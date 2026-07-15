EOCO detention has strengthened my resolve – Miracles Aboagye vows to lead NPP communications drive

New Patriotic Party (NPP) Director of Communications for the 2024 Bawumia campaign team, Dennis Miracles Aboagye, says his recent detention by the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) has strengthened his determination to continue playing a leading role in the party’s communications strategy.

EOCO arrested him in connection with investigations into the alleged misappropriation of about GH¢55 million at the Secretariat. The arrest, according to EOCO, followed months of investigations into alleged financial and procurement-related irregularities at the Secretariat and also involves the former Accountant of IMCCoD, Gerald Appiah, who is under investigation over the same matter.

A statement issued by EOCO dated July 13 said the investigations stemmed from a petition submitted by the current Executive Secretary of IMCCoD requesting further investigations into a forensic audit covering the period between August 1, 2022, and February 2, 2025.

It said the investigations, which commenced last year after an initial forensic audit, centred on the suspected misappropriation, misapplication, diversion and theft of public funds amounting to about GH¢55 million.

In his first public statement since his release, Mr Aboagye described the experience as a test of his resolve, insisting that the ordeal had not weakened his commitment to the party.

He said attempts to intimidate him had failed and that he remained focused on his role within the NPP’s communications structure.

“If the intention was to break me, it has failed. If the intention was to scare me, it has failed spectacularly,” he said in a Facebook post.

Mr Aboagye, who had announced his intention to serve as the NPP’s National Communications Director, was picked up by EOCO shortly after the declaration.

His detention generated reactions from party supporters, some of whom organised demonstrations against what they described as an attempt to silence a key opposition voice.

According to Mr Aboagye, the support he received while in custody strengthened his resolve.

He said the solidarity shown by party members represented a defence of the wider principle of free political expression.

“You did not just defend Dennis Miracles Aboagye; you defended the principle that no voice can be intimidated into silence,” he wrote.

The communications strategist thanked his legal team, party leadership and supporters, saying the experience had only increased his determination to lead the party’s communications agenda.

He ended his message with a call for supporters to remain united as the party prepares for future political engagements.

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