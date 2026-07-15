EOCO detention has strengthened my resolve – Miracles Aboagye vows to lead NPP communications drive

Audio By Carbonatix
New Patriotic Party (NPP) Director of Communications for the 2024 Bawumia campaign team, Dennis Miracles Aboagye, says his recent detention by the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) has strengthened his determination to continue playing a leading role in the party’s communications strategy.
EOCO arrested him in connection with investigations into the alleged misappropriation of about GH¢55 million at the Secretariat. The arrest, according to EOCO, followed months of investigations into alleged financial and procurement-related irregularities at the Secretariat and also involves the former Accountant of IMCCoD, Gerald Appiah, who is under investigation over the same matter.
A statement issued by EOCO dated July 13 said the investigations stemmed from a petition submitted by the current Executive Secretary of IMCCoD requesting further investigations into a forensic audit covering the period between August 1, 2022, and February 2, 2025.
It said the investigations, which commenced last year after an initial forensic audit, centred on the suspected misappropriation, misapplication, diversion and theft of public funds amounting to about GH¢55 million.
In his first public statement since his release, Mr Aboagye described the experience as a test of his resolve, insisting that the ordeal had not weakened his commitment to the party.
He said attempts to intimidate him had failed and that he remained focused on his role within the NPP’s communications structure.
“If the intention was to break me, it has failed. If the intention was to scare me, it has failed spectacularly,” he said in a Facebook post.
Mr Aboagye, who had announced his intention to serve as the NPP’s National Communications Director, was picked up by EOCO shortly after the declaration.
His detention generated reactions from party supporters, some of whom organised demonstrations against what they described as an attempt to silence a key opposition voice.
According to Mr Aboagye, the support he received while in custody strengthened his resolve.
He said the solidarity shown by party members represented a defence of the wider principle of free political expression.
“You did not just defend Dennis Miracles Aboagye; you defended the principle that no voice can be intimidated into silence,” he wrote.
The communications strategist thanked his legal team, party leadership and supporters, saying the experience had only increased his determination to lead the party’s communications agenda.
He ended his message with a call for supporters to remain united as the party prepares for future political engagements.
Latest Stories
-
Majority hiding behind in-camera sitting to spin BoG Governor’s responses – Oppong Nkrumah
5 minutes
-
Ghana demands at least GH¢1.7bn in bail since Mahama’s corruption crackdown began
11 minutes
-
Chess initiative at Jack and Jill School promotes critical thinking and problem-solving among pupils
19 minutes
-
No rule says BoG Governor’s appearance must be in-camera – Oppong Nkrumah
19 minutes
-
Ashanti Youth pick NPP Regional Youth Organiser nomination forms for former NUGS President
19 minutes
-
Bawumia’s Gold Purchase Programme behind cedi stability, BoG Governor’s responses show – Gideon Boako
20 minutes
-
U20 WAFU B: Ghana to battle Nigeria, Burkina Faso and Togo in Group B
35 minutes
-
BoG Governor’s GoldBod answers: Majority shielding public from ‘honest admission’ – Gideon Boako
37 minutes
-
MDC raises alarm over burnout, substance abuse among healthcare workers
49 minutes
-
Medical and Dental Council to introduce QR code verification system to curb quack practitioners
58 minutes
-
The fish on your plate: does anyone know where it comes from?
1 hour
-
DVLA opens Tumu office, launches ‘U-T’ number plate, cracks down on ‘Goro Boys’
1 hour
-
Wasa Dompoase chief appeals to government for school and health infrastructures
1 hour
-
THE LAW 101: They cannot be forced to join clean-up exercise
1 hour
-
Petroleum Commission, Halliburton Ghana Operations sign US$15m deal to strengthen teaching and research at KNUST
1 hour