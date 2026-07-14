Minority demands AG briefing over Miracles Aboagye’s arrest

The minority in Parliament has called on the Attorney General to appear before the House to explain the circumstances surrounding the arrest, detention, and bail conditions imposed on the New Patriotic Party's Director of Communications, Dennis Miracles Aboagye, describing the development as a threat to Ghana's democracy and human rights.

Speaking on the floor of Parliament on Tuesday, July 14, the Minority Leader and Member of Parliament for Effutu, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, criticised the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) over what he described as the "Rambo style" arrest of Mr Aboagye at the airport and his continued detention.

According to the minority leader, Mr Aboagye has remained in EOCO custody for more than three days despite cooperating with investigators whenever he was invited.

"The Director of Communications of our party, Miracles Aboagye, was arrested and detained by EOCO at the airport. He has been in custody for over three days. We are not against accountability. We are against the Rambo style," he told Parliament.

Mr Afenyo-Markin cautioned Members of Parliament against viewing the matter through partisan lenses, arguing that such actions could set a dangerous precedent for all political actors.

"Our colleagues should not be up in arms. It can be them tomorrow. What is happening to Miracles Aboagye is not good for our democracy," he said.

The minority leader urged the attorney general to appear before Parliament to account for the circumstances surrounding the arrest and detention.

"The Attorney General should come to this House and brief us on the situation," he demanded.

He questioned why EOCO arrested Mr Aboagye upon his return to Ghana when, according to him, he had consistently honoured previous invitations from the investigative body.

"EOCO will arrest people if the person who was in the country has travelled. He's coming, then in a Rambo style, he's arrested at the airport and detained for over three days," he said.

Mr Afenyo-Markin also criticised the bail conditions reportedly imposed on Mr Aboagye, describing them as excessive.

"Now they are demanding properties worth GH¢50 million before he's granted bail. Let's be careful, my dear political colleagues. Let's be careful, Ghanaian political leaders. It can be somebody today. There is an election ahead. You can never tell. Don't let us encourage some of these excesses," he stated.

He further argued that Mr Aboagye was already dealing with the emotional and financial impact of the recent floods and should not be subjected to what he described as harsh treatment.

"He has a wife and children. Already, the man was affected by the flood. He lost everything. He's already traumatised because of the flood. Then, to worsen it, you detain him for three days, and you say if he wants his freedom, he should bring properties worth GH¢50 million. How do you do this?" he asked.

Describing the matter as one of human rights rather than politics, the Minority Leader insisted Parliament had a responsibility to seek answers.

"This is not something that must attract a partisan reaction. It is a human rights issue that the Attorney General must come to this House and brief us on what is happening. It's no good for the politics of our country," he said.

Mr Afenyo-Markin also alleged that some Members of Parliament had previously received invitations from state security agencies like EOCO and BNI after speaking on national issues, warning against what he described as the growing use of state institutions to intimidate political opponents.

He maintained that EOCO could carry out its mandate without resorting to heavy-handed tactics.

"EOCO can investigate. EOCO can do its work with a human face. An invitation to Miracles Aboagye to appear before EOCO would have solved everything. In any event, the man was already attending upon them. Anytime they invited him, he was there. Why the Rambo style?" he questioned.

The Minority Leader concluded by urging the Speaker to schedule the Attorney General to appear before Parliament to explain the actions of EOCO, insisting that the House should not tolerate what he described as human rights abuses.

"Miracles Aboagye deserves justice. The country must not shut its eyes to the excesses by EOCO. Majority leader, please programme the Attorney General to come before this House and address us on what is happening at EOCO. The human rights abuses, we will not take it as a House," he said.

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