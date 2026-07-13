Dennis Miracles Aboagye granted GH¢50m bail by EOCO

A member of the communications team of the NPP, Dennis Edward Aboagye, popularly known as Miracles, has been granted bail by the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) following his arrest over an ongoing investigation into alleged financial irregularities.

Mr Aboagye was granted bail in the sum of GH¢50 million with three sureties to be justified.

His bail follows hours of engagement between his lawyers and officials of EOCO after he was taken into custody on Sunday, July 12, 2026.

He was arrested as part of investigations into alleged financial and procurement-related irregularities at the Inter-Ministerial Coordinating Committee on Decentralisation (IMCCoD), where he previously served as the executive secretary.

EOCO has said Mr Aboagye, together with former IMCCoD accountant Gerald Appiah and other unnamed persons, is being investigated over the alleged misappropriation, misapplication, diversion and theft of public funds amounting to about GH¢55 million.

According to the anti-graft agency, the investigation followed a petition submitted by the current executive secretary of IMCCoD requesting further enquiries into a forensic audit covering the period between August 1, 2022, and February 2, 2025.

EOCO said the suspected offences under investigation include conspiracy to steal, stealing, using public office for profit, causing financial loss to the state, dissipation of public funds, defrauding by false pretences, money laundering and other related offences.

The arrest of Mr Aboagye sparked a gathering of supporters and sympathisers at the EOCO headquarters, with calls for his release.

Military personnel, national security operatives and police officers were deployed to the area as authorities sought to maintain order and ensure the free flow of traffic.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has criticised the arrest, describing it as an attempt to intimidate its members and divert attention from national issues.

The party’s general secretary, Justin Kodua Frimpong, warned that political power is temporary and cautioned government appointees that they could face similar scrutiny if political fortunes change.

Meanwhile, EOCO maintains that its actions are part of lawful investigations and that all persons involved will be treated in accordance with due process.

READ ALSO: Miracles Aboagye honoured EOCO invitations twice; arrest was unnecessary – Dr Amoakoh

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