“I lost everything… the house is empty” – Dennis Miracles Aboagye recounts flood ordeal

Audio By Carbonatix
The Communications Director to the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) 2028 Presidential Candidate, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Dennis Miracles Aboagye, has recounted the devastating impact of the recent floods, revealing that he lost virtually all his belongings after floodwaters swept through his home.
Speaking on JoyNews' *Newsfile* programme on Saturday, July 4, Mr Aboagye described the destruction as overwhelming, saying his family has been left with nothing and will have to rebuild from scratch.
"I lost everything, and I have nothing in my house. The house is empty, and we need to start everything again," he said.
He explained that the force of the floodwaters was so intense that it broke through the main gate of his house, illustrating the sheer power of the flooding.
"As a matter of fact, the water broke the main gate, and if the water was able to break the main gate, it should tell you the strength of the water," he stated.
His account comes in the wake of the recent torrential rains that triggered widespread flooding across several parts of Accra and other communities.
The floods submerged homes, businesses, roads and public infrastructure, displaced residents, disrupted transportation, destroyed properties and prompted emergency rescue operations by the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), the Ghana Armed Forces, the Ghana National Fire Service and the Ghana Police Service.
Authorities continue to assess the extent of the damage while providing relief to affected communities.
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