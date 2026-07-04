MoMo vendor fights back as armed robber dies in failed GH¢140,000 heist at Lashibi, Accra

Audio By Carbonatix
An alleged armed robber was shot dead and a stolen bag containing GH¢140,000 recovered after a dramatic robbery attack on a mobile money vendor at Lashibi in Accra on Friday, July 3, 2026.
The Accra Regional Police Command said the vendor was driving home after work with the cash when two armed men on a motorbike attacked him. The suspects allegedly opened fire on the victim's vehicle, damaging the right rear tyre and front windscreen before making away with the bag containing the money.
According to a police statement, the victim fought back after the robbery. As the suspects attempted to flee on their motorbike with the cash, he allegedly fired at them, killing one of the assailants at the scene. The second suspect managed to escape, abandoning the bag containing the GH¢140,000, which was later recovered by police.
Police said the mobile money vendor escaped the attack unhurt despite the gunfire.
A search of the deceased suspect led to the recovery of an AK-47 assault rifle, two magazines loaded with a total of 55 rounds of live ammunition, an additional 11 rounds of live ammunition, GH¢3,000 in cash, a Samsung mobile phone and an identification card bearing the name Innocent Elemuwa Akachukeu, aged 46.
Crime scene investigators also recovered five AK-47 spent shells and two pistol spent shells, indicating an exchange of gunfire during the incident.
The body of the deceased has been deposited at the Police Hospital mortuary for preservation, autopsy and identification.
The Regional Police Command has since taken over investigations and launched a manhunt for the fleeing suspect.
The police have appealed to members of the public with information that could lead to the arrest of the suspect to report to the nearest police station or contact the Police through the emergency numbers 18555 or 191.
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