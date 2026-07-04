Morocco reach quarter-finals as co-hosts Canada out of World Cup

Canada became the first co-host to exit the 2026 World Cup as they were well beaten by Morocco in Houston.

The Moroccans, having failed to impress in a bad-tempered first half, took the lead five minutes after the interval through Azzedine Ounahi.

Ounahi swept home Achraf Hakimi's cut-back free-kick from inside the D as the Canadian defence failed to close him down.

The Girona midfielder scored his second by converting a breakaway with eight minutes remaining to seal victory.

And an ultimately comfortable win was topped off in stoppage time as Soufiane Rahimi slid his shot under keeper Maxime Crepeau.

It was tough on Canada, who had started by far the stronger team in Texas and should have led early on.

"There was one team on the pitch," Canada boss Jesse Marsch said of his side's start to the game.

"We were better than the number seven team in the world today."

But Morocco progress, as they move one win away from equalling their historic run to the semi-finals at the 2022 World Cup.

Canada pressed the Moroccans relentlessly from the start, and both Jonathan David and Tani Oluwaseyi were denied one on one by Morocco keeper Bono inside the opening 11 minutes.

The African side were below par and clearly frustrated for long periods as eight yellow cards were shown by English referee Michael Oliver.

But Morocco ultimately came through and were close to a third when Rahimi looped a header off the crossbar - before the striker finally got his goal with the last touch of the match.

It means Canada's most successful men's World Cup campaign comes to an end - a tournament in which they earned their first point, win, group-stage progression and knockout victory.

"We want to thank you for making us dream," one Canadian journalist said to Marsch in the post-match news conference.

"Before, we never believed we'd ever make it this far. So we just want to say thank you."

For the second time, Canada were in the strange situation of playing on foreign soil in a home World Cup - and their supporters were outnumbered by Morocco fans in Texas.

Yet they stepped up to the challenge with high tempo and pressing, leaving Morocco looking stunned at times in the first half.

But Canada, for all their effort, lacked the quality to break down the solid Moroccan defence as Juventus striker David ended his below-par tournament on another quiet note.

Another member of what has been dubbed Canada's golden generation did not even get off the bench. Their captain and talisman, Bayern Munich winger Alphonso Davies, was an unused sub.

Davies has struggled with a hamstring injury and while he came on in the last 32 against South Africa, he was not fit enough to make an impact here.

Marsch said Davies had an MRI scan - which came back clear - after training on Friday.

"The good news was there was no injury," he added. "But his hamstring didn't feel right. We wanted to be cautious and make sure we weren't risking anything."

For the second time, Canada were in the strange situation of playing on foreign soil in a home World Cup - and their supporters were outnumbered by Morocco fans in Texas.

Yet they stepped up to the challenge with high tempo and pressing, leaving Morocco looking stunned at times in the first half.

But Canada, for all their effort, lacked the quality to break down the solid Moroccan defence as Juventus striker David ended his below-par tournament on another quiet note.

Another member of what has been dubbed Canada's golden generation did not even get off the bench. Their captain and talisman, Bayern Munich winger Alphonso Davies, was an unused sub.

Davies has struggled with a hamstring injury and while he came on in the last 32 against South Africa, he was not fit enough to make an impact here.

Marsch said Davies had an MRI scan - which came back clear - after training on Friday.

"The good news was there was no injury," he added. "But his hamstring didn't feel right. We wanted to be cautious and make sure we weren't risking anything."

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.