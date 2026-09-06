Audio By Carbonatix
The Adum Family of Akropong Akwapim. The Rev. Edward Amadi Family of Aburi and Akropong. The Dove Family of Ghana and Sierra Leone. The Doryumu and Allied Families regret to announce the passing of Mrs Doris Emma Doryumu (Nee Dove)
17/06/1930 - 30/07/2026
Funeral Arrangements are as follows:
There will be no wake
Burial & Funeral: At the Accra Ridge Church
Pre-burial Service:
Filing past: Friday, 25th September 2026 at 8am
Burial, Thanksgiving & Memorial Service: Friday, 25th September, 2026 at 9:15am
Interment/Burial: Private
Final Funeral Rites: Friday, 25th September, 2026 at Wanshi Gardens, Asylum Down.
Children: Dr Bernard Doryumu, Mr Casely Doryumu, Mrs Shirley Laryea, Mr Francis Doryumu, Mrs Easterlene Afful
Attire: Black
All sympathisers are cordially invited.
Latest Stories
-
Domestic debt increased by GH¢57bn to GH¢391bn in June 2026; total public debt now GH¢719.5bn
32 minutes
-
CUTS warns GH¢12 demurrage surcharge on cement, raises serious cartel concerns
1 hour
-
Ato Forson thanks constituents for 18 years of support
1 hour
-
T-bills auction: Government exceeds target by 51%, interest rates fall again
1 hour
-
Avoid comparing governments, Catholic Bishops tell Chief Justice
2 hours
-
140 migrants in single dinghy rescued in English Channel
2 hours
-
FIFA president Infantino will stand for re-election
3 hours
-
Catholic Bishops reject calls for Chief Justice’s resignation over political remarks
3 hours
-
Germany’s far-right AfD set for big win in eastern state, just short of majority
3 hours
-
Catholic Bishops urge Chief Justice to avoid remarks that could raise doubts about impartiality
3 hours
-
Mrs Doris Emma Doryumu (Nee Dove)
3 hours
-
Illegal mining concessions easier to obtain than lawful ones in Ghana – Prof Frimpong-Boateng
4 hours
-
At least 5 dead after Amazon cargo plane barreled off runway at Miami airport
4 hours
-
Frimpong-Boateng proposes Environmental Restoration Fund funded by mineral royalties
4 hours
-
Corrupt individuals are worse than pathogens; their actions cause premature deaths – Prof Frimpong-Boateng
4 hours