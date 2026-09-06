Obituary

Mrs Doris Emma Doryumu (Nee Dove)

  6 September 2026 10:15pm
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The Adum Family of Akropong Akwapim. The Rev. Edward Amadi Family of Aburi and Akropong. The Dove Family of Ghana and Sierra Leone. The Doryumu and Allied Families regret to announce the passing of Mrs Doris Emma Doryumu (Nee Dove)

17/06/1930 - 30/07/2026

Funeral Arrangements are as follows:

There will be no wake

Burial & Funeral: At the Accra Ridge Church

Pre-burial Service:

Filing past: Friday, 25th September 2026 at 8am

Burial, Thanksgiving & Memorial Service: Friday, 25th September, 2026 at 9:15am

Interment/Burial: Private

Final Funeral Rites: Friday, 25th September, 2026 at Wanshi Gardens, Asylum Down.

Children: Dr Bernard Doryumu, Mr Casely Doryumu, Mrs Shirley Laryea, Mr Francis Doryumu, Mrs Easterlene Afful

Attire: Black

All sympathisers are cordially invited.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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