MTN SME Clinic takes centre stage at AshantiFest 2026

The 2026 MTN SME Clinic took centre stage at the Ashanti Fest, empowering young entrepreneurs with skills, funding, and mentorship to transform business ideas into reality.

The initiative forms part of MTN’s broader commitment to tackling youth unemployment and supporting small businesses across Ghana.

The SME Clinic saw a competitive business pitch session with participants presenting practical solutions that leverage MTN’s digital ecosystem.

From agriculture-based technologies to fintech solutions, the teams made a case on why they must receive investments from the telecommunication company to actualize their business goals.

Participants also received training in financial management, branding, and packaging, equipping them with tools to grow competitive businesses.

Beyond funding, MTN is focusing on long-term impacts that include providing mentorship and capacity-building to ensure sustainability.

“We realized that they are a lot of ideas that entrepreneurs have. We used the opportunity to nurture this idea for it to come to reality,” Eric Antwi, Sales Manager for MTN - Northern Business, noted.

The telecom giant highlighted its ongoing efforts in supporting SMEs nationwide.

Over 100,000 SMEs through SME Plus have been supported with 20,000 women empowered with the Adwumapa bundle.

Over 30,000 businesses in the country have also been supported through its Yellow Biz package.

The winning team, Nolap Technologies; students from KNUST outlined plans to invest the seed capital into infrastructure, logistics, and campus expansion.

The MTN SME Clinic continues to position itself as a catalyst for entrepreneurship, as the company is upbeat about the economic prospects of such initiative to drive innovation, create jobs, and strengthen Ghana’s SME sector.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.