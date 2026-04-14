MTN drives blood donation as Asante Mampong as part of Ashantifest

Audio By Carbonatix
Hundreds of residents in and around Asante Mampong responded positively to the 2026 MTN Ashantifest blood donation exercise held over the weekend.
The medical exercise was organised by the Ashanti regional coordinating council and telecommunication giant MTN as part the annual Ashantifest activities.
The hundreds of patrons of the exercise were taken through various medical screening aside from donating blood.
Ladies present were taken through cervical and breast cancer screening. The medical team also offered patrons with free eye and dental screening as well as HIV testing.
Patrons also had counselling sessions after the exercise.
Meanwhile, about 90 pints of blood were collected after the blood donation exercise to help stock the Komfo Anokye Blood Bank.
MTN has over the last fifteen years been organising the blood donation program on Valentine’s Day across the sixteen regions in the country.
This year alone, over 7,000 units of blood were donated from the sixteen regions to help stock the blood banks in these regions and save lives.
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