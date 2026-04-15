My siblings and I were blessed with parents who ignited our quest for knowledge – Tsatsu Tsikata

Renowned Ghanaian academic and veteran lawyer, Tsatsu Tsikata, has credited his lifelong pursuit of excellence in law to the strong educational foundation laid by his parents, describing them as the driving force behind his early ambition and intellectual curiosity.

Delivering a personal account of his journey, Mr Tsikata recounted how, as far back as December 22, 1959, during an interview for a UAC scholarship, he confidently declared his ambition to become a lawyer and eventually a judge.

“My siblings and I were blessed with parents who ignited in us the quest for knowledge,” he said, reflecting on his upbringing during an Honorific Lecture held in his honour by the UPSA Law School at the Ohene Konadu Auditorium on Wednesday, April 15.

According to him, such bold aspirations were no coincidence, but the result of a home environment where education was prioritised and nurtured with unwavering commitment.

He paid special tribute to his mother, a former pupil teacher who played a dual role as both educator and caregiver, particularly during his childhood battles with asthma.

He recalled moments that have remained etched in his memory, including nights spent in the hospital where his mother stayed by his side, even sleeping on the floor to care for him.

Mr Tsikata also shared a defining moment on July 17, 1959, when a severe asthma attack threatened to prevent him from sitting for the common entrance examination. With his mother hospitalised at the time to deliver a child, it was his father who stepped in, taking him to a clinic in Mamprobi for treatment.

After receiving care, he insisted on proceeding to write the examination, a decision that would prove pivotal in his academic journey.

He noted, with a touch of reflection, that the baby born that same day later also became a lawyer, his sister.

Despite ongoing health challenges, Mr Tsikata said he remained determined to pursue his education. He recounted how, during his first year at Mfantsipim School, authorities had proposed that he defer his studies due to his condition.

However, he chose to persist, a decision he credits as instrumental in shaping his path.

He further acknowledged the influence of family ties in steering him toward the legal profession, particularly his uncle, Justice Apaloo, whose career played a significant role in shaping his early ambitions.

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