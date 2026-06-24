NACOC makes first arrest in $296m methamphetamine trafficking case linked to Australia

The Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) has made its first arrest in connection with a major transnational drug trafficking investigation involving about 320 kilogrammes of methamphetamine valued at an estimated $296 million.

The drugs were reportedly removed and later delivered to a storage facility in Girraween, Australia, on April 20, 2026, triggering a coordinated international investigation.

Authorities say the arrest marks a significant breakthrough in efforts to unravel the network behind the movement and diversion of the consignment.

Investigators are now working to identify additional suspects believed to be part of a wider trafficking syndicate operating across multiple jurisdictions.

NACOC described the development as a major step in its ongoing crackdown on high-level narcotics trafficking, stressing that further arrests are expected as intelligence-led operations continue.

Officials say the case highlights the scale and sophistication of international drug networks and the growing need for cross-border cooperation in combating organised crime.

NACOC described the development as a major step in its ongoing crackdown on high-level narcotics trafficking, stressing that further arrests are expected as intelligence-led operations continue.

Officials say the case highlights the scale and sophistication of international drug networks and the growing need for cross-border cooperation in combating organised crime.

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