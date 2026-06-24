National

NACOC makes first arrest in $296m methamphetamine trafficking case linked to Australia

Source: adomonline.com  
  24 June 2026 2:09pm
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

The Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) has made its first arrest in connection with a major transnational drug trafficking investigation involving about 320 kilogrammes of methamphetamine valued at an estimated $296 million.

The drugs were reportedly removed and later delivered to a storage facility in Girraween, Australia, on April 20, 2026, triggering a coordinated international investigation.

Authorities say the arrest marks a significant breakthrough in efforts to unravel the network behind the movement and diversion of the consignment.

Investigators are now working to identify additional suspects believed to be part of a wider trafficking syndicate operating across multiple jurisdictions.

NACOC described the development as a major step in its ongoing crackdown on high-level narcotics trafficking, stressing that further arrests are expected as intelligence-led operations continue.

Officials say the case highlights the scale and sophistication of international drug networks and the growing need for cross-border cooperation in combating organised crime.

NACOC described the development as a major step in its ongoing crackdown on high-level narcotics trafficking, stressing that further arrests are expected as intelligence-led operations continue.

Officials say the case highlights the scale and sophistication of international drug networks and the growing need for cross-border cooperation in combating organised crime.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Most Popular News

Latest Stories