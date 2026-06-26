NACOC to roll out new drug detection scanners at Accra International Airport

The Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) has announced plans to deploy new drug detection equipment, including mobile scanners, at the Accra International Airport from August 2026 as part of efforts to strengthen border security and curb drug trafficking.

The new equipment has been provided through a partnership between the governments of Ghana and the Kingdom of the Netherlands.

This comes amid intensified efforts to crack down on narcotics trafficking, following the recent arrest of an alleged drug kingpin linked to the seizure of approximately 320 kilogrammes of methamphetamine concealed in a charcoal shipment from Ghana and intercepted in Australia.

Speaking at a durbar to commemorate the 2026 International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, also known as World Drug Day, in Accra on Friday, June 26, the Director-General of NACOC, Brigadier General Maxwell Obuba Mantey, said the country was strengthening its operational capacity to tackle the growing drug trade.

He expressed concern that Ghana was increasingly becoming not only a transit route for illicit drugs but also a distribution hub.

Announcing the latest intervention, Brig. Gen. Mantey said the government had already begun supplying new detection equipment to the Commission.

"The Government of Ghana has provided mobile drug detection scanners to NACOC just yesterday, June 25. And in collaboration with the Government of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, it is undertaking the full replacement of the body and baggage intrusive scanners at the Accra International Airport, which have been non-operational for over three years," he said.

He disclosed that the upgraded scanning systems are expected to become operational in August this year.

The NACOC Director-General also outlined other measures being implemented to strengthen the Commission's nationwide operations.

According to him, the Commission has significantly expanded its presence across the country.

"The District operational commands have expanded from fewer than 10 to 77 nationwide, covering all 16 regions in the country. Approximately, we have received 27 operational vehicles for field deployments," he stated.

He further announced plans to establish a dedicated training institution for narcotics officers.

"A 100-acre parcel of land has been secured at the Akwamu Traditional Area for the establishment of a dedicated NACOC training school." "This is a landmark investment in the next generation of narcotics professionals, and that is why I am interested in my students," he added.

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