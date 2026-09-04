NAFCO warns public against fraudsters posing as agents for school food contracts 

Audio By Carbonatix
The National Food Buffer Stock Company Limited (NAFCO) has warned the public against individuals allegedly posing as agents of the company and claiming to have influence over the allocation of food supply contracts to second-cycle schools.
The company said it had received reports about unscrupulous individuals approaching unsuspecting members of the public and soliciting money under the pretext of helping them secure school food supply contracts.
This was in a statement issued by NAFCO's Corporate Affairs Department on Thursday, September 3, 2026.
The warning comes as NAFCO continues to play a role in the management and distribution of food supplies for public institutions, including second-cycle schools.
The company stressed that no third party was engaged in the award or allocation of contracts for food supplies to schools.
The statement said interested businesses and individuals were encouraged to register directly at its offices nationwide and undergo a rigorous merit-based selection process.
“NAFCO operates an open-door policy,” the statement stated, adding that the process is designed to be free from third-party influence.
The statement reiterated that prospective suppliers should deal directly with NAFCO and not pay intermediaries claiming to have influence over its procurement or contract-allocation processes.
It urged members of the public to disregard anyone who claimed to have special access or influence over the award and selection of food supply contracts in exchange for money.
The statement further advised anyone who encountered individuals making such claims to report them to the nearest police station.
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