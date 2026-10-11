Nana Akua’s husband misses court after hospital admission 

The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service says the husband of Rosemond Akua Adobea, popularly known as Nana Akua, failed to appear in court on Wednesday after reportedly being admitted to hospital.

Harold Norman was expected to appear in court on October 7, 2026, in connection with allegations that he subjected his wife, a fashionista and actress, to physical, emotional and economic abuse.

A press release issued by Chief Inspector Francis Kwesi Yeboah, the CID Public Relations Officer, and copied to the Ghana News Agency on Thursday said the CID Director-General received a petition from Ms Adobea on August 10, 2026, alleging abuse by her husband.

Preliminary investigations revealed that a case involving the couple had previously been handled by the Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU) at the Lakeside and Ministries Police Stations in July 2026.

Following receipt of the petition, Mr Norman was arrested at his residence on August 27, 2026, to assist with investigations.

He subsequently gave a caution statement and was granted police enquiry bail on August 29, 2026, with two sureties while investigations continued.

The release said Mr Norman’s lawyer informed the Police that his client had been admitted to hospital and could not attend court as scheduled.

“Investigators from DOVVSU have visited the said hospital to verify the claim and are monitoring the situation to ensure he is arraigned immediately upon discharge from the hospital,” the release said.

The CID said it was working with the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection to ensure that the victim and her children received the necessary social welfare support.

It reaffirmed the Police Service’s commitment to protecting victims of domestic violence and investigating complaints professionally and fairly.

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