Nana Akua’s husband misses court after hospital admission 

Audio By Carbonatix
The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service says the husband of Rosemond Akua Adobea, popularly known as Nana Akua, failed to appear in court on Wednesday after reportedly being admitted to hospital.
Harold Norman was expected to appear in court on October 7, 2026, in connection with allegations that he subjected his wife, a fashionista and actress, to physical, emotional and economic abuse.
A press release issued by Chief Inspector Francis Kwesi Yeboah, the CID Public Relations Officer, and copied to the Ghana News Agency on Thursday said the CID Director-General received a petition from Ms Adobea on August 10, 2026, alleging abuse by her husband.
Preliminary investigations revealed that a case involving the couple had previously been handled by the Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU) at the Lakeside and Ministries Police Stations in July 2026.
Following receipt of the petition, Mr Norman was arrested at his residence on August 27, 2026, to assist with investigations.
He subsequently gave a caution statement and was granted police enquiry bail on August 29, 2026, with two sureties while investigations continued.
The release said Mr Norman’s lawyer informed the Police that his client had been admitted to hospital and could not attend court as scheduled.
“Investigators from DOVVSU have visited the said hospital to verify the claim and are monitoring the situation to ensure he is arraigned immediately upon discharge from the hospital,” the release said.
The CID said it was working with the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection to ensure that the victim and her children received the necessary social welfare support.
It reaffirmed the Police Service’s commitment to protecting victims of domestic violence and investigating complaints professionally and fairly.
Latest Stories
-
Ghana risks 10% to 100% tariffs on exports to US under Trump’s threats as it moves to join BRICS
31 minutes
-
Moroccan king says migration cooperation model with Spain hit limit
2 hours
-
Libya’s military seizes narcotics after firefight with smugglers
2 hours
-
At least 139 migrants dead, including some children, after boat from Djibouti to Yemen capsizes, UN agency says
2 hours
-
“US Embassy introduced TRIBE Culture Fest to NSA, GTA” – Kofi Adams
3 hours
-
“NSA did not tell us of any embassy arrangement” – Kofi Adams
3 hours
-
Kumasi records third commercial fire in three days
4 hours
-
Trump faces growing backlash over plans to import diesel from Russia
4 hours
-
AI is less regulated than milk, says Microsoft president
5 hours
-
Boots sold in £7bn deal to Canadian billionaire family
5 hours
-
Glasner suffers loss on Selhurst return as Palace beat Forest
5 hours
-
WAFU B U17: ‘We won but I expected more from my boys’ – Kassim Ocansey
5 hours
-
Royal Mail plans to cut 2,500 jobs
5 hours
-
Man City cruise to statement win over 10-man Liverpool
5 hours
-
Citroen revives the 2CV for an electric age
5 hours