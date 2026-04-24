Trailblazers Ghana advocates action-driven approach to end domestic violence

Audio By Carbonatix
Madam Lynn Osei-Bonsu, Founder of Trailblazers Ghana, has called for urgent and coordinated actions to address domestic violence.
She said domestic abuse remained a real and present threat that continued to affect homes, families, communities, and schools across the country.
Madam Osei-Bonsu was speaking at a stakeholder dialogue on domestic violence under the theme, “From Awareness to Action: Building a Safe Community,” in Accra.
She noted that although awareness of domestic violence had increased over the years, it had not translated into sufficient action, leaving many victims unheard and unsupported.
The Founder of Trailblazers Ghana urged stakeholders to identify gaps in response mechanisms and strengthen collaboration to ensure that victims received the necessary support and protection.
She highlighted the importance of partnerships, noting that Trailblazers Ghana, in collaboration with Nuru Communications Group, was committed to driving policy change, behavioural transformation and sustained advocacy on the issue.
She emphasised that addressing domestic violence required a multi-sectoral approach involving government institutions, diplomatic partners, educators, and young people.
“This is a shared responsibility. Building safe communities requires all of us to listen, speak honestly and commit to tangible action,” she added.
Madam Osei-Bonsu expressed optimism that collective efforts would lead to safer communities and improved protection for vulnerable individuals across the country.
Mrs Victoria Debrah, a passionate advocate for women and children, called for strengthened collaboration and community-driven action to address domestic violence.
She said domestic violence continued to cut across age, class, religion and status, affecting individuals behind closed doors.
Mrs Debrah noted that beyond statistics were real people, women, men and children, who suffered physical harm, emotional trauma, psychological abuse and economic deprivation, often in silence due to fear and stigma.
“Silence must be broken. Systems must respond. Communities must act,” she added.
Mrs Debrah underscored the need for a multisectoral approach involving law enforcement agencies, health professionals, social services, faith leaders, policymakers, and community members.
She said that while law enforcement ensured justice and health professionals provided care, social services must support recovery, and faith leaders and policymakers help guide behaviour and create protective frameworks.
She also called for a shift from awareness to actionable support, stressing the need to provide victims with safe spaces, counselling, legal protection and economic empowerment.
“Victims need to know they are not alone, they are not to blame, and they can rebuild,” Mrs Debrah said.
She urged participants to reflect on their individual and institutional roles in preventing domestic violence and strengthening response systems, as well as building partnerships to ensure no victim was left unsupported.
Mrs Debrah expressed hope that the dialogue would mark the beginning of stronger systems, deeper collaboration and lasting change.
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