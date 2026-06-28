NCCE crowns the Constitution Week celebration with a competition

The Korle Klottey Municipal Office of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has organised the 2026 Constitution Quiz Competition for selected basic schools as part of activities marking this year’s constitution week and citizenship week celebrations.

The competition, which aimed at promoting constitutional awareness, civic responsibility and democratic values among schoolchildren, tested contestants on Chapter 19 of the 1992 Constitution of Ghana, the mandate of the National Commission for Civic Education, drug abuse, teenage pregnancy and sanitation.

Five schools participated in the contest, with Liberty Avenue Two Basic School emerging as the winner, All Saints Basic School placed second, while Adabraka Presbyterian Basic School and St. Barnabas Anglican Basic School jointly took third place and Gray Memorial Basic School finished fifth.

Mr Jonathan E. Nii Adjiri Sackey, Korle Klottey Municipal Director of the NCCE, said the Constitution Quiz Competition had become an annual activity used to crown the Commission’s Constitution Week and Citizenship Week celebrations.

He explained that the celebrations were aimed at reminding Ghanaians that the country was governed by the 1992 Constitution, which every citizen had a responsibility to uphold and defend.

He said, “we have a flagship programme as a Commission, which is Constitution Week and Citizenship Week celebrations.”

“The objective is to remind citizens that we have laws that govern our country through the 1992 Constitution, which we all need to uphold and defend.”

Mr Sackey noted that Citizenship Week specifically targeted pupils in basic schools to help nurture responsible and law-abiding citizens from an early age.

He said the Commission had undertaken civic education activities throughout June, beginning in late May, with the quiz competition serving as the climax of the programme.

Speaking on the theme, “Digital Age: The Need to Uphold Discipline,” Mr Sackey urged children to use digital platforms responsibly.

He advised pupils to be mindful of the information, images and messages they shared online, stressing that respect for others must be upheld both offline and online.

He said “the Constitution is alive whether offline or online, children should be careful about what they share because the internet neither forgets nor forgives.”

Mr Sackey encouraged the pupils to use the internet as a tool for learning, research and personal development rather than engaging in social vices and other harmful activities.

He expressed his appreciation to Korle Klottey Municipal Assembly especially, the Municipal Chief Executive, Alfred K. Ato Gaisie and the Coordinating Director, Mr. Emmanuel Baesi.

He reaffirmed the NCCE’s commitment to promoting constitutional awareness and democratic participation among the youth through continuous civic education programmes.

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