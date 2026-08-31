Nestlé Ghana rewards top distributors with 8 trucks at 2025 Distributor Awards Night Gala

Nestlé Ghana Limited has rewarded eight deserving distributors with trucks as part of efforts to strengthen market reach, improve redistribution capacity and recognise outstanding performance.

The presentation formed part of the 2025 Nestlé Ghana Distributor Awards Night Gala held in the Eastern Region, where 48 distributors from across the country were celebrated for their sales performance, brand growth, redistribution efforts and contribution to the company’s success.

Delivering the keynote address, Managing Director of Nestlé Ghana, Salomé Azevedo, described the awards as an opportunity to reconnect with distributors, celebrate shared achievements and reaffirm the company’s commitment to long-term growth with its business partners.

She commended the distributors for their loyalty, resilience and dedication to Nestlé brands, noting that they play a critical role in making quality nutrition products available to consumers across Ghana.

“Our distributors are our business partners in innovation and champions in the marketplace. Their commitment continues to help us reach more families, create value and build stronger brands,” she said.

Madam Azevedo also reiterated Nestlé Ghana’s focus on sustainable growth, highlighting the company’s continued investment in people, brands, technology, communities and the planet.

She said Nestlé Ghana would continue working with its partners to improve efficiency, reduce waste and create shared value across the value chain.

In one of the major surprises of the night, Madam Azevedo announced that the top three distributors for the company’s Maggi and Nescafé brands will receive an all-expenses-paid trip to Switzerland and Paris in 2027.

National Sales Manager of Nestlé Ghana, Jacob Odoi, expressed appreciation to the distributors for their contribution to the company’s growth and assured them of Nestlé Ghana’s continued commitment to building a stronger future with its business partners.

He said the 2025 awards were not only a celebration of performance but also a recognition of the hard work, discipline and partnership that continue to drive the company’s growth.

“Nestlé means business, and together with our distributors, we will remain stronger together,” he said.

Corporate Communications and Public Affairs Manager, Deborah Kwablah, said Nestlé’s commitment to creating shared value was reflected in its continued investment in business partners, including initiatives designed to support distributors and enable both parties to grow together.

Danmaud Company Limited emerged as the National Best Distributor of the Year, followed by Ofram in second place, Benbetty Enterprise in third, Edcey Enterprise in fourth and Thonket Enterprise in fifth.

Danmaud Limited also won the Highest Turnover Award, while Mike Dot Enterprise received the National Growth Award.

Danmaud Company Limited further received recognition under the Product Champion Awards for Accra, Cerelac and Milo.

In the sales team category, the Eastern Region was named Overall Best Sales Team, followed by the Northern Region in second place and the Ashanti Region in third.

Recipients of the truck awards included Nasomnyam Enterprise, Lucky Bazaar and Zakaria Iddrisu Enterprise under the National Redistribution Awards.

The trucks are expected to strengthen the distributors’ operational capacity, improve redistribution and help deepen the reach of Nestlé products across the Ghanaian market.

The 2025 Nestlé Ghana Distributor Awards were held under the theme, “Stronger together, we are unstoppable.”

The annual awards recognise and reward distributors for their partnership, performance and contribution to the growth of Nestlé brands across Ghana.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.