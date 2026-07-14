Networking is key to success in voice-over business – Ball J

Audio By Carbonatix
Ghanaian music producer and voice-over artiste Ball J has urged professionals in the voice-over industry to take networking more seriously.
According to him, one of the surest ways of landing deals is by building relationships with people who matter in the industry.
Speaking to Kwame Dadzie on Joy FM's Showbiz A-Z, Ball J said that before entering the voice-over business, he believed having a good voice was all that was needed. However, he has since realised that communication and networking are even more important.
“I got into this work with my voice but later I had to network. It’s not just about the talent. It’s about where you are taking the talent to. Communication is so important that you can go to a red carpet and you can find people that need commercials, need voice-overs,” he said.
He explained that those who are not connected to key players in the industry could miss out on job opportunities.
“In a year I realise that things have gone quiet, I’m going to have the same job from the same houses but anytime I move I find a new person. I am now working for a big church, but I would have never worked for a big church if I didn’t communicate,” he added.
Ball J further noted that he sometimes connects with people through social media or by checking the end credits of creative productions to identify professionals who might require his services before reaching out to them.
Other voice-over artistes who joined Ball J for the discussion were Natalia Andoh, Jay Foley, Kwame Dzokoto and Andrew Tandoh-Adote.
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