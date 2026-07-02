New Cashew Council Ghana Board inaugurated to boost sector growth

A newly elected 15-member Board of the Cashew Council Ghana (CCG) has been inaugurated in Sunyani, with a renewed mandate to strengthen coordination across the cashew value chain, deepen industry advocacy and drive the competitiveness of Ghana’s cashew sector.

The inauguration, held on Thursday, June 18, 2026, marks a significant step in efforts to reposition the private sector-led cashew industry for sustainable growth, stronger policy engagement and increased collaboration among producers, processors, traders and exporters.

Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Tree Crops Development Authority (TCDA), Rich Kofi Kofituo, who inaugurated the Board, underscored the Council’s critical role in championing the interests of stakeholders and supporting the long-term development of the sector.

The Cashew Council Ghana serves as the principal private sector platform for actors in the industry, representing producers, processors, buyers, exporters and other stakeholders. It is tasked with promoting collaboration across the value chain, advocating policies that support sector growth and contributing to the development of a competitive and sustainable cashew industry in Ghana.

The newly inaugurated Board comprises representatives from key associations and stakeholder groups within the sector.

They are Alex Owusu Adjei (Exporter), Alhaji Mahama Justice (Trader), Alhassan Abdallah (Trader), Nana Abrefa Agyeman Richmond (Trader), Parameswaran Pillai Unnikrishnan (Exporter), Francis Adu Baffour Benson (Producer), Iddrisu Sumani (Producer), Nana Kwaku Ampofo Twumasi (Producer), Antonio Manuel Caramelo Raposo (Processor), Ed-Malvin Nii Ayi Bontey Smith (Processor), Kate Amoakowaah Obour (Processor), Raphael Yussif Amankwah (Trader/Exporter), Charles K. Kumah (Processor), Simon Kwabena Sie (Producer), and Abdulai Abdul Mumin (Producer). Ms Yayra Afua Amedzro will serve as Board Secretary.

At its maiden meeting held immediately after the inauguration, the Board elected Ed-Malvin Nii Ayi Bontey Smith as Chairman.

Mr Smith brings more than two decades of experience in the cashew industry and is widely recognised for his contributions to cashew processing and sector development in Ghana. He previously served as the Processors’ Representative on the TCDA Board and as President of the Association of Cashew Processors Ghana (ACPG). He is also the Managing Director of Agroking Limited and Winker Investment Ltd, companies involved in cashew processing and marketing.

Accepting his election, Mr Smith pledged to work closely with the Board and industry stakeholders to advance the growth and competitiveness of the sector.

“We will work diligently to strengthen the Cashew Council Ghana to contribute meaningfully to the growth and competitiveness of Ghana’s cashew sector. We will engage constructively with all stakeholders and ensure that the voice of the industry is heard on matters affecting the sector,” he said.

He also stressed the need for stronger collaboration to address challenges and unlock opportunities within the industry.

“The CCG under my leadership will work closely with the TCDA, the African Cashew Alliance, development partners and all stakeholders in the best interest of the sector. Sustainable growth can only be achieved through strong partnership and collective action,” he added.

The African Cashew Alliance (ACA), for its part, expressed confidence in the new leadership of the Council, saying it expects the Board to inject fresh energy into industry engagement and deepen collaboration among value chain actors.

The ACA also reaffirmed its commitment to working closely with the Council, the TCDA and other stakeholders to support policy coordination, improve competitiveness and promote sustainable growth in the sector.

Stakeholders were further invited to participate in the 2026 ACA Annual Cashew Conference and Expo, scheduled to take place in Accra from September 15 to 18, 2026.

The conference, themed “Sustainable Cashew Supply through Policy, Investment and Partnership,” is expected to bring together players from across the global cashew value chain to deliberate on issues shaping the future of the industry.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.