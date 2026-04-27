Newborn baby rescued after being found abandoned in a bush at Dechimso-Hafia

Audio By Carbonatix
A newborn baby has been rescued after being found abandoned in a bush at Dechimso-Hafia in the Manhyia South Municipality of the Ashanti Region, in an incident that has triggered police investigations and renewed concerns about child welfare in the area.
The baby was discovered by residents on Sunday, who quickly alerted authorities before the infant was rushed to the Manhyia Government Hospital for urgent medical attention.
Confirming the incident to the media, the Assembly Member for the area, Ahenkan Baako, said the child is currently receiving care while efforts are underway to trace the mother.
“We have taken the baby to the Manhyia Government Hospital for further assessment,” he stated.
He added that security agencies have begun investigations to identify and arrest the person responsible for abandoning the newborn.
Police in the area say they are actively pursuing leads and have also appealed to residents of Dechimso-Hafia and surrounding communities to volunteer any information that could assist the investigation.
The incident has sparked concern among residents, with many describing it as distressing and calling for stronger community vigilance and social support systems to prevent similar occurrences.
Authorities have not yet disclosed the condition of the baby, but say medical personnel are closely monitoring the situation at the hospital.
Investigations are ongoing.
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