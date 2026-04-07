Manhyia South MP laments decline in hospitality operations in his constituency

Member of Parliament for Manhyia South, Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah, has expressed concern over the rapid decline in patronage of hospitality services and other commercial activities in the constituency.

The legislator noted a downturn among hospitality operators, particularly hoteliers, in communities such as Dichemso, once known as a hub for Kumasi’s popular and high-end hotels.

Speaking on Luv FM, Nana Baffour Awuah lamented the growing dormancy in these areas and stressed the urgent need to reignite investor interest and restore the constituency’s former vibrancy.

“If you take Manhyia proper itself, increasingly the place is becoming deserted. You see very big houses but have very few people living in. Take a place like Dichemso. Dichemso was known for the many hotels but all these hotels have gone down,” he said.

Turning attention to the broader economic decline in parts of the region, the MP indicated that development at the regional level must translate into tangible improvements within constituencies such as Manhyia South.

He warned that without deliberate intervention, pressing social issues such as unemployment, rising teenage pregnancy, and youth involvement in drugs and robbery in areas such as “Thinker Island” could worsen.

With a commitment to both education and economic renewal, Nana Baffour Awuah said his ultimate goal is to restore Manhyia South to its former status as a vibrant and thriving business hub in the Ashanti Region.

The MP also outlined plans to transform education in the constituency, revealing intentions to channel his share of the MPs’ Common Fund into renovating schools.

He described the initiative as a key short-term priority and a legacy project aimed at improving the learning environment for students.

“I’m going to use my common fund to paint the schools I need to paint to renovate certain facilities that are very key for their learning,” he said.

Beyond infrastructure, Nana Baffour Awuah emphasised the importance of collaboration with teachers, noting that he intends to engage them to identify practical ways to improve academic performance and boost enrolment within the constituency.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.