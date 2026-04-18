National

Manhyia South MP raises concerns over treatment of NPP’s Baba Amando during arrest

Source: Emma Ankrah  
  18 April 2026 12:58pm
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

The Member of Parliament for Manhyia South, Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah, has raised concerns over the handling of the New Patriotic Party’s Sunyani East Communications Officer, Abubakar Yakubu, popularly known as Baba Amando, during his arrest and transfer from Sunyani to Accra.

Abubakar Yakubu was arrested on Monday, April 13, in connection with ongoing investigations into allegations of offensive conduct, false publication, and the dissemination of statements considered likely to cause fear and panic.

He was initially invited to the Sunyani Police Station, where he reported voluntarily in the company of his lawyer. However, he was later informed that he was required in Accra and was subsequently transported under police escort.

According to the MP, the suspect was conveyed in handcuffs throughout the approximately eight-hour journey.

He further alleged that the restraints remained on even during basic human needs.

“For eight hours, he was transported in handcuffs because of memes, pictures that he had draped. Even to use the washroom, he was in handcuffs. To eat, he was in handcuffs.... This is what my client told me.”

Mr Awuah questioned the necessity and proportionality of such treatment, particularly in a case where the suspect had reportedly presented himself voluntarily to the police.

Meanwhile, the High Court of Ghana (General Jurisdiction 2) has granted bail to Baba Amando following his two-week remand by an Accra Circuit Court.

The court granted him bail in the sum of GH¢30,000 with two sureties and directed him to report to the police every two weeks while investigations continue.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story





Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group