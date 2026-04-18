Manhyia South MP raises concerns over treatment of NPP’s Baba Amando during arrest

Audio By Carbonatix
The Member of Parliament for Manhyia South, Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah, has raised concerns over the handling of the New Patriotic Party’s Sunyani East Communications Officer, Abubakar Yakubu, popularly known as Baba Amando, during his arrest and transfer from Sunyani to Accra.
Abubakar Yakubu was arrested on Monday, April 13, in connection with ongoing investigations into allegations of offensive conduct, false publication, and the dissemination of statements considered likely to cause fear and panic.
He was initially invited to the Sunyani Police Station, where he reported voluntarily in the company of his lawyer. However, he was later informed that he was required in Accra and was subsequently transported under police escort.
According to the MP, the suspect was conveyed in handcuffs throughout the approximately eight-hour journey.
He further alleged that the restraints remained on even during basic human needs.
“For eight hours, he was transported in handcuffs because of memes, pictures that he had draped. Even to use the washroom, he was in handcuffs. To eat, he was in handcuffs.... This is what my client told me.”
Mr Awuah questioned the necessity and proportionality of such treatment, particularly in a case where the suspect had reportedly presented himself voluntarily to the police.
Meanwhile, the High Court of Ghana (General Jurisdiction 2) has granted bail to Baba Amando following his two-week remand by an Accra Circuit Court.
The court granted him bail in the sum of GH¢30,000 with two sureties and directed him to report to the police every two weeks while investigations continue.
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