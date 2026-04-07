Manhyia South MP demands PPA board minutes on ‘Big Push’ sole-sourcing approvals

The Member of Parliament for Manhyia South, Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah, has asked the Public Procurement Authority (PPA) to release its board minutes on a series of sole-sourcing contracts approved under the government’s “Big Push” infrastructure programme.

The request, he said, is aimed at ensuring transparency in how multi-billion-cedi deals were cleared.

In a Right to Information (RTI) application dated April 2, 2026, the MP wrote to the PPA Chief Executive seeking minutes of meetings where more than 20 contracts — spanning major road rehabilitations and the Dambai Bridge project — were endorsed.

“I write in my capacity as the Member of Parliament for Manhyia South… to formally request access to specific information within the custody of the Public Procurement Authority,” he stated.

The contracts in question were awarded between September and December 2025.

They include the reconstruction of the Dodowa-Afienya-Dawhenya road awarded to Oswal Investments Limited for over GHS 1.1 billion, as well as the Oyibi-Appolonia-Afienya road upgrade executed by Proslent at a value exceeding GHS 708 million.

Other companies mentioned in the request are Sinohydro Corporation Limited, China Railway No. 5 Engineering Group, First Sky Limited, and Medmo Company Limited.

According to the MP, the information is being sought in the public interest “to promote transparency, accountability, and value for money” in line with Act 989. He indicated readiness to provide further clarification if the PPA requires it.

The “Big Push” initiative, a major infrastructure drive by the current administration, has previously drawn scrutiny over its reliance on sole-sourcing and restricted tendering — procurement methods critics argue reduce competition and can lead to inflated project costs.

Under the Right to Information Act, the PPA is mandated to respond within statutory timelines. As of the time this report was filed, neither the Authority nor the Ministry of Roads and Highways had issued an official response.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.