Nicolas Cage’s driveway collapses as sinkhole opens up at his Malibu home

A large sinkhole has opened up outside a house in Malibu reportedly belonging to Hollywood actor Nicolas Cage.

The sinkhole, estimated to be 30ft (9.1m) by 30ft, appeared after the driveway collapsed and follows heavy rain in southern California over recent days.

Local media said that no injuries had been reported. BBC News has asked representatives for Cage for comment.

The actor bought the home in 2024, according to a report in the New York Times shortly after the sale.

Cage won an Oscar for Leaving Las Vegas and is also known for films such as Gone in 60 Seconds, Face/Off and Con Air, as well as Pig, Moonstruck and The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent.

Cage, pictured at the Spider-Noir premiere in May, won an Oscar in 1996 for Leaving Las Vegas

Nearby residents said they were informed that an 8ft sinkhole had begun forming on Monday.

"At that point, the homeowners were not overly concerned," one resident told Los Angeles magazine.

"We thought it could be fixed pretty quickly." But then, he continued, "all hell broke loose".

Further ground gave way in the early hours of Tuesday morning, leaving a 30ft crater.

The collapse was said to swallow up much of the home's driveway, and left broken asphalt, concrete and construction debris inside the hole.

Emergency services responded in the early hours of Tuesday morning when the structural failure caused a gas leak. SoCalGas later confirmed the leak had been secured.

The sinkhole was estimated to measure about 30ft (9.1m)

Traffic cones have been placed around the crater, and AFP reported that waves pounding the sea front can be seen "lapping in the hole and rushing out again under the stanchions that support the home".

The damage occurred after a Los Angeles coastal flooding warning was issued linked to Tropical Storm Marie, which was previously a hurricane.

While the hurricane had remained offshore, it was said to have brought rain and high waves to Southern California.

Malibu City officials have declared at least five homes on the street unsafe for entry and warned residents that emergency access is "severely constrained", and that the area "may be impassable due to the large portion of the road that has collapsed".

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.