North East Regional Minister inspects development projects, warns conflict-prone communities

The North East Regional Minister, Ibrahim Tia, has warned that communities experiencing recurring conflicts risk missing out on government development projects, stressing that peace remains a prerequisite for infrastructure investment and socio-economic development.

The Minister issued the warning during a working tour of the Bunkpurugu-Nakpanduri and Yunyoo Districts, where he inspected several ongoing and completed government projects, including schools, health facilities, roads, bridges, and the flagship 24-Hour Economy Market projects.

The tour began at Nyalinkpa, an underserved community near Nakpanduri, where Mr Tia inspected the construction of a new primary school intended to improve access to quality basic education.

"The day the voting was ongoing on December 7, 2024, I was here in this school. This was my polling station. So, when I saw the school, I vowed and spoke to myself and my God that, should we come to power and should I be given the opportunity to serve in government, this community will get a school," the Minister said.

For years, pupils in the community have studied under trees and in makeshift structures built through communal efforts due to the absence of a permanent school building.

"The environment is very, very bad," said Emmanuel Konlan, the headteacher of the school. "When you enter the classrooms, the environment does not tell you that this is a classroom. Even the children themselves don't feel comfortable being in that situation."

The headteacher said the new school building has renewed hope among pupils and parents, who are eagerly awaiting its completion.

"My appeal to the contractor is to complete this project before the new academic year begins in September so that we will be able to use the facility."

The Minister later inspected the Sayegu-Mambaga-Kanbatiak Road project, describing it as a critical route that will improve transportation, enhance economic activities, and facilitate access to essential services across the district.

"It links Bunkpurugu township with several communities. It's quite strategic for the development of the area."

At Najong Two, Mr Tia expressed satisfaction with the completion of a new health facility, which residents say has significantly improved access to primary healthcare.

However, community members appealed to the government to ensure National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) services are introduced at the facility to enable residents to fully benefit from healthcare delivery.

"We are still waiting for the NHIS to take over and give us some kind of relief so that the facility can function very well," said the Assembly Member for the area, Mr Yennube.

The Regional Minister also visited a completed 12-unit classroom block earmarked for the establishment of the area's first Technical Senior High School.

Following an inspection that revealed several structural defects, he directed that the facility should remain closed until all deficiencies are rectified.

"They have not yet started using it, but you can see the defects all over. Looking at the wall, if there had been a beam, certainly this crack wouldn't have been there. So if we bring students here, are we not endangering their lives?"

He explained that plans to admit students in September had been suspended indefinitely until the building is declared safe and fit for use.

"This school is not habitable for students. If we need to bring in students, we have to look at this building and let them rework it."

Although some residents expressed disappointment over the decision, they acknowledged the need to prioritise the safety of students and staff.

Mr Tia further urged the contractor working on the Najong-Bunkpurugu section of the Nakpanduri-Bunkpurugu Road to accelerate construction to ensure the project is completed on schedule.

In Bunkpurugu Township, the Minister inspected the ongoing construction of the proposed 24-Hour Economy Market, one of the government's flagship projects aimed at boosting local trade and economic activity.

The contractor appealed for the timely release of funds to ensure the smooth execution of the project, while the Minister assured him that the concerns would be communicated to the appropriate authorities.

The inspection continued in the Yunyoo District, where the Minister toured the newly constructed Jimbale Bridge, the proposed site for the Yunyoo Senior High School, completed police commander's bungalows, and another ongoing 24-Hour Economy Market project at Nasuan.

Addressing the media after the tour, Mr Tia commended contractors for the progress made on the various projects but emphasised that government development efforts can only succeed in an atmosphere of peace.

He cautioned that communities engulfed in persistent communal conflicts could lose opportunities for future government investments.

"The petty conflicts that we have—I call them petty because we are brothers and sisters. It is because there is peace that these projects are ongoing. If there is no peace, we stop them."

"And I am assuring you, any community where there is conflict, not even a single project will go there, no matter what. Take note: communities where there are conflicts have not received projects, and until there is absolute peace, we will not send any project there."

The Minister continued: "We have several communities that are committed and highly development-oriented, and they are yearning for projects. We will give projects to them rather than to communities where people are conflict entrepreneurs. Certainly not; we wouldn't do that."

The Minister urged residents to embrace dialogue and peaceful coexistence.

"Let's talk. Let's dialogue. There is an end to everything. The guns must be silenced. If there is any problem anywhere and you resort to guns, you lose your rights, even if you are right."

"There is no single community that can face the state security agencies, but we don't want to get there. We are brothers and sisters."

Mr Tia also called on traditional authorities, the youth, and community members to work together to maintain peace and support the government's efforts to accelerate development across the North East Region.

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