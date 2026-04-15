National

NPP alleges judicial bias, accuses some judges of partisanship

Source: Albert Kuzor  
  15 April 2026 3:01pm
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General Secretary of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), Justin Frimpong Kodua, has accused sections of the judiciary of bias and partisanship, raising concerns over what the party describes as the erosion of judicial independence.

At a press engagement in Accra on Wednesday, April 15, Mr Justin Kodua alleged that some judges are failing to uphold their constitutional mandate and instead acting in a manner that favours the ruling National Democratic Congress administration.

He claimed that certain members of the bench have reduced their role to routinely remanding individuals perceived to oppose the administration of President John Dramani Mahama.

Mr Kodua further argued that the judiciary, which is expected to protect the vulnerable and uphold the rule of law, appears to be departing from its core responsibilities.

"Some judges have turned themselves into a remand judges. The only thing that they do is to remand opponents who criticise this government. And is a shame to the bench also that judges who are supposed to be custodians conscious of our rule of law to protect the vulnerable have now become NDCs even more than the NDC people and it is a shame. We dont need remand judges in Ghana," he added.

The NPP says such developments risk undermining public trust in the justice system and weakening the foundations of Ghana’s democracy.

"At least, they must protect that institution called justice, called judiciary, the protector of the vulnerable in society."

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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