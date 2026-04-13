NPP’s Abronye DC arrested by police again

The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service has apprehended the Bono Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwame Baffoe, widely known as Abronye DC, following a series of controversial public statements.

The outspoken politician was reportedly picked up on Monday, 13th April 2026, to assist with ongoing investigations into allegations of offensive conduct conducive to the breach of the peace, false publication, and conduct likely to cause fear and panic.

While the police have yet to issue a formal charge sheet, sources close to the investigation suggest that this latest legal entanglement is significantly tied to alleged threats directed at a presiding judge at the Adenta Circuit Court.

The nature of the alleged threats has raised eyebrows within the legal community, coming at a time when judicial independence is a subject of intense national debate.

This is not the first time the NPP firebrand has found himself in the crosshairs of the law. This arrest follows a similar incident in September 2025, where Abronye was detained on charges of offensive conduct.

News of the arrest spread rapidly through the capital on Monday, sparking reactions within the ruling party.

Supporters of the Regional Chairman often view his rhetoric as a necessary boldness in political communication, while critics argue that his statements frequently cross the line into illegality.

The Ghana Police Service is expected to provide a detailed briefing on the specifics of the investigation within the next 24 hours. Until then, the Bono Regional Chairman remains in custody as detectives process the statements and evidence gathered so far.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.