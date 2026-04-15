Audio By Carbonatix
The National Service Authority (NSA) has announced the successful payment of February 2026 allowances to all eligible National Service Personnel across the country.
In a statement issued on April 13, 2026, the Authority confirmed that the payment had been effected and advised personnel to verify their GhanaPay accounts for confirmation.
The disbursement covers personnel under General Enrolment for the 2025/2026 service year, nurses under the 2025/2026 continuing cohort, and teachers who have completed the 2025/2026 service period.
The Authority also noted that personnel whose payment issues had previously been flagged and subsequently resolved have now received their allowances.
According to the NSA, the Controller and Accountant-General’s Department has assured that the March 2026 allowance will be released soon, with prompt payment expected immediately after funds are received.
Management expressed appreciation to service personnel for their patience and cooperation during the processing period, reaffirming its commitment to ensuring timely and efficient payment of allowances.
The Authority further assured that it continues to work with relevant stakeholders to improve service delivery and strengthen the overall National Service system.
Read the full statement below
Latest Stories
-
Arsenal advance to Champions League semis after cagey draw with Sporting
23 minutes
-
Seven-goal thriller: Bayern eliminate Real Madrid to reach semi-finals
36 minutes
-
Ghana launches World Vision 2026–2030 strategy to boost child protection and empowerment
53 minutes
-
NSA pays February 2026 allowances to NSP, March payment expected soon
1 hour
-
GES warns against paying money for recruitment slots
1 hour
-
Interior Minister imposes curfew on 11 Gushegu communities amid rising tensions
2 hours
-
“Where power lies should not determine who is prosecuted” – Tsatsu Tsikata
2 hours
-
Harriet Nartey nominated for Antalya Diplomacy Forum in Türkiye
3 hours
-
My siblings and I were blessed with parents who ignited our quest for knowledge – Tsatsu Tsikata
3 hours
-
Mayekoo brings safe water to more than 500 pupils at Vakpo E.P. Primary school
3 hours
-
2024 election result vindicates Mahama after 2020 petition dismissal – Tsatsu Tsikata
3 hours
-
Firestorm destroys commercial containers in Accra
3 hours
-
Gov’t imposes curfew on 11 Gushegu district communities after chieftaincy clashes
3 hours
-
Gas supply disrupted after major fault at Ghana Gas Processing Plant
3 hours
-
GPRTU welcomes fuel price cut, suspends planned fare increases
3 hours