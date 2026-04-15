NSA pays February 2026 allowances to NSP, March payment expected soon

The National Service Authority (NSA) has announced the successful payment of February 2026 allowances to all eligible National Service Personnel across the country.

In a statement issued on April 13, 2026, the Authority confirmed that the payment had been effected and advised personnel to verify their GhanaPay accounts for confirmation.

The disbursement covers personnel under General Enrolment for the 2025/2026 service year, nurses under the 2025/2026 continuing cohort, and teachers who have completed the 2025/2026 service period.

The Authority also noted that personnel whose payment issues had previously been flagged and subsequently resolved have now received their allowances.

According to the NSA, the Controller and Accountant-General’s Department has assured that the March 2026 allowance will be released soon, with prompt payment expected immediately after funds are received.

Management expressed appreciation to service personnel for their patience and cooperation during the processing period, reaffirming its commitment to ensuring timely and efficient payment of allowances.

The Authority further assured that it continues to work with relevant stakeholders to improve service delivery and strengthen the overall National Service system.

Read the full statement below

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