NSMQ 2026 introduces ‘Clean Sheet’ award for contestants who answer all ‘True or False’ questions correctly

Primetime Limited, organisers of the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ), have introduced a new prize category, known as the "Clean Sheet" award, to recognise contestants who answer all their questions correctly during the True or False session, which is Round Four of the contest.

The Client Service Director of Primetime Limited, Samuel Nartey Adjor, said the new award is intended to motivate contestants to strive for perfection during their appearances.

"We've also added one other prize to the competition for the contestants. It's called the Clean Sheet.

"They'll run four. If you're able to answer all your questions correctly, that's 60 points. That gives you a Clean Sheet. Therefore, you can win a prize for yourself and then for your school as well," he explained.

The introduction of the new award adds another layer of excitement to a competition that has become one of Ghana's most celebrated academic contests.

The 2026 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) has officially been launched, with a record 174 senior high schools set to participate in this year's competition.

The increased number of participating schools makes the 2026 edition the largest in the history of the competition and is expected to produce another intense battle for the coveted national trophy.

Over the years, the NSMQ has served as a platform for promoting excellence in science and mathematics education while inspiring thousands of students across the country to pursue academic achievement.

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