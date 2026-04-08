Nurse laureate launches Cancer Care Africa Foundation to tackle late diagnosis, workforce gaps

Ghanaian nurse and winner of the 2025 Aster Guardians Global Nursing Award, Naomi Oyoe Ohene Oti, has launched the Cancer Care Africa Foundation (CanCAF) and its flagship initiative, the Cancer Genetic Counselling Certificate Programme for Oncology Nurses in Africa (CGCP-ON Africa).

The event was held at the West African Genetic Medicine Centre at the University of Ghana. It brought together policymakers, healthcare leaders, development partners, oncology professionals, academics and religious leaders. They pledged support to improve cancer outcomes across Ghana and the continent.

In her address, Naomi Oyoe Ohene Oti described the launch as “a deliberate choice to go far, together.”

“For too many families across Africa, a cancer diagnosis comes too late, when options are limited, costs are overwhelming, and hope feels out of reach. This dual launch represents a deliberate and urgent effort to change that story, ensuring that where a person lives no longer determines whether they survive cancer,” she said.

She highlighted key challenges, including late detection, low awareness and critical workforce gaps. She stressed that behind the numbers are real lives that depend on early diagnosis and better care.

Naomi said the Foundation is driven by a vision that no African should be denied quality cancer care because of where they live.

“The launch of CanCAF signals a long-term commitment to strengthening Africa’s cancer response through workforce development, leadership, and advocacy. At the heart of this effort is the CGCP-ON Africa programme, an innovative training initiative and the first of its kind tailored specifically for oncology nurses across the continent,” she added.

Keynote speaker, Dr Jemima Dennis Antwi, CEO of the Centre for Health Development and Research, underscored the importance of genetic counselling.

“Genetic counselling is not just science; it is about people, culture, and trust. This programme is a strategic intervention that will bridge the gap between innovation and access while strengthening culturally responsive cancer care across Africa,” she said.

Speaking for the Minister of Health, Dr Hafiz Adams said the initiative aligns with Ghana’s Cancer Control Plan. He noted the growing role of genomics, innovation and data in healthcare.

“When we empower nurses, we invest in lives saved and families strengthened,” he added.

Other speakers, including Prof. Alfred Edwin Yawson and Dr Amma Benneh, pointed to the rising cancer burden in Africa. They called for stronger collaboration and research-driven solutions.

CanCAF will focus on six priority areas. These include building a cancer nursing competency framework, expanding awareness and early detection, and increasing access to training, scholarships and mentorship. It will also promote nurse leadership, strengthen partnerships and support coordinated cancer care across Africa.

The Foundation aims to build a skilled workforce to improve early detection, treatment outcomes and equitable access to care.

The event ended with the official unveiling of the Foundation and the CGCP-ON Africa programme.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.