OmniBSIC Bank relocates Dome branch to enhance customer experience

The branch executives of the relocated Dome branch

OmniBSIC Bank has relocated its Dome branch to a larger and more modern facility as part of efforts to strengthen its presence in the Dome enclave and provide customers with an improved banking experience. The new facility was officially dedicated by Theodore Takyi, Branch Manager of OmniBSIC Bank’s Airport Branch, during a ceremony attended by some bank executives, members of staff, customers and community leaders, including Evelyn Abena Sebie, Queenmother of Dome Market.

“As we dedicate this branch to the glory of God, we also challenge the team to make it a branch that stands out within the OmniBSIC network. The relocation comes with greater responsibility to uphold our service standards, improve on them and ensure that every customer who walks through these doors experiences the quality of service we are committed to providing,” Mr Takyi said.

He expressed the hope that the Dome branch would grow into a “star branch” within the OmniBSIC network; a branch that other branches would look up to for its service and performance.

Creating room for better service

Dome Branch Manager, Emmanuel Ashley said “Anytime a Bank puts up a new facility like this, it is to reflect our commitment to improving service delivery and enhancing customer experience in the community we serve.”

He added: “It is not a new branch. We are just moving to a new building, the same brand, the same commitment to putting our customers first and always making sure that we grow their business and put a smile on their faces. What we value most is turnaround time, making sure customers do not spend too much time here. We are planning to serve our customers well and make sure they are always happy”

Deepening presence in Dome and surrounding areas

Hannah Esi Dadzie, Accra North Zonal Manager of OmniBSIC Bank, said the relocation forms part of a broader strategy to grow the bank’s presence in the Dome enclave and capture opportunities across surrounding communities. “As the bank was growing, we needed a befitting edifice for the location. Beyond that, we realised that Dome had so many opportunities and we were unable to achieve that spread from our previous location,” she said.

Strong community ties

The ceremony also highlighted the branch’s longstanding relationship with the Dome community. The Queenmother of Dome Market, Evelyn Abena Sebie, said her family had maintained a relationship with OmniBSIC for nearly two decades, recalling that her late father banked with the institution for about 17 years. She also commended the bank for the support and care extended to her family after the passing of her father. “They handled me nicely and they were also kind to us,” she said, describing the bank’s service as good. Madam Sebie said the new facility would be beneficial to the wider Dome market and surrounding community.

‘Our doors are open’

Ms. Dadzie assured customers that the new facility was designed with their needs in mind and urged them to continue doing business with the bank. “Our doors are open. You are the reason why we open every day. Come in, do business with us and we are sure that the beauty of the edifice will correspond with the beauty of service we will render to our customers,” she said. The relocated Dome branch is now fully operational, providing customers with expanded space and an enhanced banking environment as OmniBSIC Bank continues to deepen its presence in communities across Ghana.

About OmniBSIC Bank

OmniBSIC Bank is a universal bank formed through the merger of the erstwhile OmniBank and Sahel Sahara Bank following the Bank of Ghana’s 2017 banking sector reforms. The successful merger strengthened the bank’s position in Ghana’s financial sector, supported by aligned business models, stakeholder commitment, strong governance, and continued investment in infrastructure. Headquartered at Airport City in Accra, OmniBSIC Bank operates 41 business locations nationwide and provides banking products, services, and digital solutions for corporates, SMEs, and individuals.

The bank also invests in technology and staff development to deliver reliable, convenient, and customer-focused banking services while supporting the communities it serves. OmniBSIC Bank has undergone a comprehensive transformation, achieving improvements across all key areas, including financial performance. It has received numerous accolades, such as:

Best Corporate Bank Ghana, Global Banking and Finance Review, 2026

Fastest Growing Digital Bank of the Year — Digital Innovation Award, 2025

Most Improved Bank for Customer Service Engagement — Africa Bank 4.0 Awards, 2025

Bank of the Year – Ghana Business Standard Awards, 2024

Best Ghanaian-Owned Emerging Brand – Made-in-Ghana Awards, 2024

OmniBSIC Bank is currently ranked 29th on the Ghana Club 100 list by the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC). The bank is a proud member of the Ghana Deposit Protection Scheme.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.