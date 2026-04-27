One injured as NDC infighting in Nalerigu/Gambaga turns violent

Nalerigu

Tensions within the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Nalerigu/Gambaga constituency escalated into violence on Sunday morning, leaving one man injured following an alleged mob attack linked to internal party disagreements.

The victim, identified as Adam Shamuna, sustained an eye injury after he was reportedly assaulted by about 15 individuals believed to be affiliated with the East Mamprusi Municipal Chief Executive (MCE).

The incident is said to have stemmed from a heated exchange on an NDC WhatsApp platform concerning fertiliser distribution.

According to Shamuna, the confrontation was triggered after he allegedly made remarks perceived as insulting toward the MCE during the online discussion.

He admitted to making the comments but maintained they were personal opinions expressed while defending a political figure he supports.

"The MCE's boys were also insulting Alhaji Baba."

Shamuna is believed to be aligned with former Member of Parliament for Nalerigu/Gambaga and Minister of Climate Change and Sustainability, Alhaji Baba Seidu Issifu.

His alleged attackers are thought to be sympathisers of the current MCE and the North East Regional Minister, Ibrahim Tia.

The incident highlights deepening divisions within the party at the local level, with rival factions trading accusations of sabotage and disloyalty.

Recounting the attack, Shamuna claimed one of the individuals who attacked him was armed with a pistol and threatened to kill him during the assault.

Meanwhile, in a twist following the incident, the MCE has reported Shamuna to the police over the WhatsApp comments.

A formal invitation signed by the Gambaga District Police Commander, ASP Stephen K. Takia, requests Shamuna to assist in investigations related to a post he allegedly made on Friday, April 24, 2026, which the police describe as offensive toward the MCE, Mr. Bareche David Bukari.

Shamuna has confirmed receipt of the invitation and says he will honour it, insisting he is prepared to defend his comments.

The police have yet to comment on any arrests connected to the assault, and efforts to reach the MCE for a response were unsuccessful at the time of filing this report.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.