One injured in head-on collision at Legon

A suspected tyre burst led to a head-on collision at the Legon Underpass in Accra on Thursday, leaving one person seriously injured.

The crash involved two vehicles, with registration numbers GE 2441 Y and GE 2859.

According to preliminary information, the vehicle registered GE 2441 Y was travelling from Accra towards Madina when one of its tyres reportedly burst, causing the driver to lose control.

The vehicle is said to have crossed into the opposite lane, where it collided head-on with GE 2859, which was travelling from Madina towards Accra.

Emergency responders rushed to the scene and transported the injured victim to Legon Hospital for treatment. The condition of the victim has not yet been disclosed.

The accident attracted a crowd of onlookers and temporarily affected traffic movement along the busy stretch as authorities worked to manage the situation.

Police are expected to conduct further investigations to determine the exact cause of the crash and assess the extent of damage to both vehicles.

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