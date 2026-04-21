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Over 50 Volta communities could be submerged by July if erosion crisis persists – Anlo MP warns

Source: Caleb Ahinakwah  
  21 April 2026 9:30am
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More than 50 communities in the Anlo District risk going underwater by June or July if urgent action is not taken to tackle worsening coastal erosion and flooding along Ghana’s Volta coastline, Member of Parliament for Anlo, Richard Kwame Sefe, has warned.

Speaking on Joy FM’s Super Morning Show, the MP described the situation as a long-standing environmental crisis that has been known to authorities for years but remains unresolved.

“If this case is not dealt with by June or July, I can assure you that most of those communities will be under the water,” he said.

Mr Sefe named communities including Hatorgodo, Anyarko, Seva, Ablove and Anlo-Afiadeyigba as some of the settlements facing imminent danger.

According to him, the problem has worsened over the last decade following the halt of regular dredging activities at the estuary by the Volta River Authority (VRA).

He explained that annual dredging previously allowed water from the Volta River to flow freely into the sea during peak seasons.

However, with the stoppage of the exercise about 13 to 14 years ago, floodwaters are now redirected inland, causing damage to nearby communities.

The MP said the overflow also places pressure on the Keta Lagoon system, which he described as acting like a reservoir for excess water.

Beyond Anlo, he noted that the impact stretches across at least six districts — Anlo, Keta, South Tongu, Ketu South, Akatsi South and Ketu North.

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Mr Sefe is now urging immediate intervention to prevent another round of displacement and destruction as the rainy season intensifies.

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