PAC Vice Chairman advocates salary harmonisation for Allied Health Professionals

Member of Parliament for Mpraeso, Davis Opoku Ansah

The Vice Chairman of Parliament's Public Accounts Committee (PAC), Davis Ansah Opoku, has called on the government to address concerns over salary disparities, career progression and conditions of service for Allied Health Professionals, arguing that their welfare is critical to improving healthcare delivery in Ghana.

Speaking during Parliament's consideration of the Public Accounts Committee's report on the Auditor-General's Performance Audit on the Procurement and Maintenance of Medical Equipment in Teaching Hospitals, the Member of Parliament said investment in modern medical equipment must be matched by efforts to support the professionals who operate and maintain the country's healthcare systems.

Mr Opoku referred to the Committee's recommendation that Biomedical Health Personnel should receive the same level of institutional support and motivation as other health professionals to boost morale and reduce tensions within the health sector.

He argued that the recommendation should be extended to the wider Allied Health workforce, including Medical Laboratory Scientists, Medical Laboratory Technologists, Physiotherapists, Radiographers, Dietitians, Occupational Therapists and other professionals.

“Modern medical equipment alone cannot improve healthcare outcomes. Behind every diagnosis, every laboratory result and every life-saving intervention are highly trained Allied Health Professionals whose expertise keeps our health system functioning,” he said.

The PAC Vice Chairman observed that persistent concerns over remuneration and conditions of service continue to affect morale and staff retention within the sector.

He therefore urged the Ministry of Health, the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission, the Ministry of Finance and relevant professional bodies to engage in structured discussions on salary harmonisation and career progression.

According to him, investing in the welfare of Allied Health Professionals is essential to building a resilient, efficient and sustainable healthcare system.

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