Publish all mining leases in Ghana — PAC Vice Chairman tells Lands Ministry

Audio By Carbonatix
The Vice Chairman of Parliament's Public Accounts Committee (PAC), Davis Ansah Opoku, has called on the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources to provide Parliament with a comprehensive register of all mining leases granted to both local and foreign companies across the country to enhance transparency and accountability in the extractive sector.
The Mpraeso MP made the call during Parliament's consideration of the Public Accounts Committee's follow-up report on the Auditor-General's Performance Audit on the Regulation of Small-Scale Mining for a Sustainable Environment.
While commending the Minerals Commission and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for implementing 25 of the 29 recommendations contained in the original audit report, he stressed that greater transparency remains critical to effective oversight.
Mr Opoku said Parliament requires complete information on mining leases to properly discharge its constitutional oversight responsibilities.
He requested that the Ministry furnish Parliament with a detailed register containing all mining leases issued in Ghana, the names of local and foreign leaseholders, the locations and sizes of their concessions, the duration of each lease, the operational status of each concession and the conditions attached to the leases.
He argued that making such information available would improve public confidence in the management of Ghana's mineral resources, enable Parliament to determine whether concessions are being utilised in accordance with the law and help distinguish legitimate mining operations from illegal activities.
He further called for the register to be updated regularly and made readily accessible to support policy formulation and oversight.
“Our mineral resources belong to the people of Ghana. Parliament must know who holds these leases, where they are operating, and whether they are complying with the conditions under which these valuable national assets were granted. Transparency is indispensable to accountability,” Mr Opoku stated.
He added that although ongoing reforms by the Minerals Commission and the EPA are commendable, transparency must remain central to Ghana's natural resource governance framework.
Latest Stories
-
GH¢50m bail for Miracles Aboagye not harsh or excessive – Parliament Legal Affairs Committee
5 minutes
-
Gayina’s Pound of Flesh: George Quaye’s new play explores religious intolerance in Ghana
16 minutes
-
NPA increases price floor from July 16; Petrol up to GH¢ 13.28 and diesel pegged at GH¢ 14.35
23 minutes
-
Miracles GH¢50m bail: Go to court for bail variation if conditions are excessive – James Enu
43 minutes
-
Miracles Aboagye released from EOCO custody amid GH¢55m investigation
52 minutes
-
GRA Commissioner-General urges businesses to support national clean-up exercise
54 minutes
-
Empress Neeta: Why your PR isn’t working overnight – the hard truth every artiste needs to hear
59 minutes
-
Miracles GH¢50m bail: Investigative bodies behaving as if they’re superior to the courts -Suame MP
1 hour
-
Miracles Aboagye still in EOCO custody as lawyers work to secure GH¢50m bail – Atta Akyea
1 hour
-
Ghana’s infrastructure scores 2.83 out of 5 as engineers highlight funding and maintenance gaps
2 hours
-
Education Ministry urges police to intensify search for fugitive Bole SHS teacher
2 hours
-
Ghana calls for urgent political finance reforms to protect democracy across Africa
2 hours
-
Lands Minister to address public on sector reforms in Government Accountability Series on Wednesday
2 hours
-
KMA increases sweeper monthly wages from Gh₵250 to Gh₵800
2 hours
-
Bole-Bamboi MP secures funding to complete abandoned hospital staff quarters after 14 years
3 hours