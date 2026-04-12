Padel for Parkinson’s cycling event promotes awareness at University of Ghana

Audio By Carbonatix
The 2026 Padel for Parkinson’s Disease event was held at the University of Ghana Stadium to mark World Parkinson's Disease Day, with organisers using cycling to drive awareness and promote healthy living.
The initiative, led by the Anidaso Parkinson Disease Foundation in partnership with the Ghana Cycling Federation, brought together cyclists and advocacy groups to highlight the role of physical activity in managing Parkinson’s disease.
Participants engaged in a cycling session aimed at encouraging exercise as a coping strategy, while also educating the public on the condition.
Speaking to JoySports, Executive Secretary and Founder of the Anidaso Parkinson Disease Foundation, Andrew Jacobs Belson, said the event was designed to move beyond awareness campaigns to more practical action.
“We are increasing awareness of Parkinson’s under educational aspects, but I wanted to make it actionable. That is why we partnered with the Ghana Cycling Federation, who have been absolutely immense as partners,” he said.
“They dedicated their time, provided cyclists, and also helped coordinate with other cycling groups like the Gladiators Cycling Group, which is one of the most well-known groups in the country.”
The event forms part of ongoing efforts to deepen public understanding of Parkinson’s disease, encourage early awareness, and promote regular physical activity as a key tool in managing the condition.
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