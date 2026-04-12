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IMANI Africa President urges greater awareness and support for Parkinson’s Disease patients

Source: Myjoyonline.com  
  12 April 2026 4:48pm
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President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe, has urged intensified public education and stronger support for people living with Parkinson’s disease, citing stigma, high treatment costs, and limited awareness as major barriers to care.

He made the appeal at the 2026 edition of “Pedal for Parkinson’s”, a community cycling event organised by the Anidaso Parkinson’s Disease Foundation in Accra to mark World Parkinson’s Disease Day.

The event, themed “Moving Together for Hope,” featured 25-kilometre and 5-kilometre rides, along with a virtual participation option. It was held in collaboration with partners including Yenko Mobility, the Ghana Cycling Federation, and Gladiators Cycling Club.

Speaking about his personal experience living with a degenerative neurological condition, Cudjoe explained that Parkinson’s disease primarily affects brain function, particularly dopamine production, leading to symptoms such as tremors, stiffness, and impaired movement.

While a small proportion of cases are hereditary, he noted that most are linked to environmental factors, including exposure to harmful chemicals.

He highlighted that the condition, though manageable with medication, remains incurable and progressively worsens over time, necessitating strict adherence to treatment routines and regular exercise.

Cudjoe drew attention to the high cost of treatment, noting that weekly medication and advanced surgical interventions are unaffordable for many patients.

He also expressed concern about the stigma associated with the condition, explaining that sufferers are often misunderstood and sometimes mistaken for being intoxicated or mentally unstable.

“Misconceptions, even among some health professionals, delay diagnosis and care,” he said, calling for intensified public education to reduce discrimination.

He encouraged patients to speak openly about their experiences to promote early detection and timely medical intervention.

Cudjoe emphasised that Parkinson’s disease affects people across all social classes, citing global figures such as Muhammad Ali and Michael J. Fox.

He called for strengthened support systems, including improved access to treatment and community-based care, to enhance the quality of life for patients.

He stressed that sustained advocacy and increased public engagement are critical to addressing the growing burden of neurological conditions in society.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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