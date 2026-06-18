Parents approve health levy, PTA dues to improve welfare at Wa School for the Blind

Parents of pupils at the Wa Methodist School for the Blind have approved the introduction of a health levy and Parent-Teacher Association (PTA) dues to improve healthcare delivery and address challenges affecting the welfare of learners.

The decision was taken during the school's first PTA meeting in more than a decade after the Headmistress, Rev. Monica Achana, outlined several pressing issues confronting the institution.

According to her, the health levy will help stock the school's infirmary with essential medicines, following concerns over inadequate supplies, which have made it difficult to treat infections and other minor ailments among pupils.

Rev. Achana also raised concerns about the state of the school's physical environment, describing it as unsafe due to numerous erosion-induced potholes scattered across the compound.

She noted that several visually impaired learners had sustained injuries after falling into the potholes and appealed to parents, old students, philanthropists, and other stakeholders to support efforts to level the compound and improve accessibility and safety.

The Headmistress further called for the establishment of resource centres across the country to support children with special educational needs who are unable to cope with mainstream academic programmes or vocational training.

She observed that parental neglect continues to worsen the challenges faced by some learners, noting that certain parents pay little attention to their children's health and general welfare after enrolling them in school.

Rev. Achana disclosed that she had personally taken some pupils to Bliss Eye Care for treatment of eye conditions that could have further affected their vision if left unattended.

She also expressed concern about deviant behaviour among some students, including drug abuse and sexual promiscuity, attributing part of the problem to unrestricted access to mobile phones on campus.

Some parents, however, blamed the situation on inadequate security checks at the school's entrance, arguing that this allows unauthorised persons to smuggle drugs and other prohibited items to students.

Speaking at the meeting, a parent, Emmanuel Bawa, urged parents to demonstrate greater commitment to the welfare of their children, particularly those with special needs.

He lamented that some parents abandon responsibility for their children after enrolling them in special schools, leaving school authorities to shoulder much of their welfare burden.

Mr Bawa also called on school authorities to ensure that every learner reports to school with a valid National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) card to reduce medical expenses and guarantee timely access to healthcare.

Parents expressed optimism that the revival of the PTA after years of inactivity would strengthen collaboration between families and school authorities to improve the welfare, safety and development of learners.

The meeting also saw the election of new PTA executives to steer the affairs of the association.

They are Emmanuel Bawa, Chairperson; Rumeshetu Batong, Vice Chairperson; Frank Mwinbuobu, Secretary; and Hamza Mariam, Treasurer.

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