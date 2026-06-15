Parents of 24 Ghanata SHS students agree to pay GH¢5,200 over alleged food theft by their wards

Ghanata Food Theft

Parents of 24 final-year students of Ghanata Senior High School in Dodowa have agreed to pay GH¢5,200 to a food vendor as part of an out-of-court settlement following allegations that the students stole fried rice and other food items from his shop on the school campus.

The agreement was reached after days of negotiations involving the affected parents, the vendor and the police, bringing a temporary resolution to a case that attracted widespread public attention and raised concerns about student conduct during the ongoing West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

The students, all candidates sitting this year's WASSCE, were arrested and detained by the Dodowa Divisional Police Command on Friday, June 12, 2026, after a complaint was lodged by the vendor, Mr Asare Emmanuel Orlando.

The arrest reportedly followed investigations into the disappearance of food items and other products from the vendor's shop, located within the school premises.

The students spent the night in police custody before being granted bail on Saturday, June 13, after their parents fulfilled conditions set by the police.

According to the parents, they were required to raise GH¢8,000 and sign a GH¢50,000 bail bond to secure the release of the candidates.

Settlement

Following the students' release, further discussions were held between the complainant and representatives of the parents in an effort to resolve the matter amicably and avoid prolonged legal proceedings that could disrupt the students' participation in the ongoing examinations.

The talks culminated in an agreement under which the parents would collectively pay GH¢5,200 to compensate the vendor for the alleged losses.

The settlement is expected to pave the way for the withdrawal of the complaint and allow the students to concentrate on completing their examinations.

Speaking to JoyNews' Collins Frimpong, a representative of the parents, Mr Joseph Ankamah, confirmed the agreement and expressed gratitude to all parties who assisted in resolving the matter.

He said the parents were relieved that the students had been released and would be able to continue writing their examinations without further interruption.

Mr Ankamah also appealed to the public to exercise restraint in commenting on the matter, stressing that the students were young people whose futures should not be permanently damaged by a single incident.

The incident has sparked discussions among education stakeholders and members of the public about discipline in second-cycle institutions and the pressures faced by students during examination periods.

Some observers have called for stronger guidance and counselling programmes in schools to help students make responsible decisions, particularly during critical academic periods.

Others have urged school authorities and parents to work more closely together to instil discipline and accountability among students while ensuring that corrective measures do not jeopardise their educational prospects.

Although the matter appears headed for settlement, the incident has reignited debate about student welfare, discipline and the importance of maintaining high standards of conduct within Ghana's secondary schools.

The police have not yet publicly commented on whether the criminal complaint will be formally withdrawn following the settlement agreement.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.