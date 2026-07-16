Parliament holds wreath-laying ceremony in memory of former Speaker Justice D. F. Annan

Audio By Carbonatix
Parliament today held a wreath-laying ceremony at the Osu Cemetery in memory of the late Rt. Hon. Justice Daniel Francis Annan, the first Speaker of Parliament under Ghana's Fourth Republic.
The ceremony was led by the First Deputy Speaker, Hon. Bernard Ahiafor, and the Clerk to Parliament, Mr Ebenezer Ahumah Djietror.
The event formed part of a two-day programme organised by Parliament to mark the anniversary of Justice Annan's passing. The observance began on Wednesday, 15 July, with statements on the floor of Parliament by the Majority and Minority leadership, who reflected on his life, public service and contributions to Ghana's democratic governance.
Justice Annan served as Speaker of the First and Second Parliaments of the Fourth Republic from 1993 to 2001, following Ghana's return to constitutional rule. During his tenure, he presided over Parliament during the early years of the Fourth Republic as the institution established its procedures and practices under the 1992 Constitution.
The wreath-laying ceremony concluded Parliament's observance in honour of the former Speaker.
Below are some photos from the ceremony:
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