Partey declares readiness for England showdown as Black Stars eye group lead

Thomas Partey

Black Stars midfielder Thomas Partey has declared himself fit and available for Ghana’s crucial FIFA World Cup Group L clash against England, providing a significant boost for the side ahead of one of the tournament’s most anticipated encounters.

The 33-year-old Villarreal midfielder, who missed Ghana’s opening 1-0 victory over Panama due to immigration and visa complications that prevented him from entering Canada before the start of the tournament, said he is now fully prepared to join the team’s campaign and contribute to the quest for qualification to the knockout stage.

Speaking ahead of Tuesday’s fixture, Partey expressed confidence in his physical condition and readiness to help Ghana build on the momentum generated by the dramatic victory over Panama.

“For me, now I feel okay. I'm ready to play,” he said.

His return comes as welcome news for the Black Stars, who displayed resilience and determination to secure all three points against Panama despite being without one of their most experienced players.

Partey’s availability is expected to strengthen Ghana’s midfield significantly as the four-time African champions prepare to face an England side widely regarded as one of the strongest contenders for the World Cup title.

The former Arsenal star stressed that Ghana’s approach would be based on teamwork and collective effort rather than individual contests, despite widespread anticipation over a potential midfield battle with England’s Declan Rice, his former teammate at Arsenal.

According to him, success at the World Cup depends on unity, discipline and collective responsibility rather than personal duels.

The deputy captain has been a central figure in Ghana’s squad for several years, and his experience is expected to prove invaluable as the Black Stars attempt to secure a place in the Round of 16.

Partey also highlighted the upbeat mood within the Ghana camp, revealing that the players remain focused, motivated and eager to represent the country with distinction on football’s biggest stage.

He indicated that the squad had embraced the World Cup experience while maintaining a strong commitment to continuous improvement and hard work.

The midfielder noted that every member of the team understands the magnitude of the occasion and is determined to make the nation proud.

Ghana’s meeting with England is expected to be one of the headline fixtures of the group stage.

The Three Lions boast an array of world-class talent and entered the tournament among the favourites for the title, but the Black Stars are confident they can compete with any side when performing at their best.

A positive result against England would significantly strengthen Ghana’s chances of advancing from Group L and could potentially put the Black Stars in contention for top spot.

The match will be played at the Boston Stadium (Gillette Stadium) in Foxborough, Massachusetts, on Tuesday, June 23.

Ghana heads into the encounter buoyed by the confidence generated from the hard-fought victory over Panama.

Teenage midfielder Caleb Yirenkyi emerged as the hero for the Black Stars after scoring a dramatic stoppage-time winner to hand Ghana maximum points in the opening game.

The victory showcased the team’s fighting spirit and provided a strong platform for the remaining group matches.

Following the England encounter, Ghana will conclude its Group L campaign against Croatia in Philadelphia on Saturday, June 27.

With qualification to the knockout stages hanging in the balance, Partey’s return could prove decisive as the Black Stars seek to continue their quest for a successful World Cup campaign and rekindle memories of Ghana’s historic performances on football’s grandest stage.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.